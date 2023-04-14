Main Page
Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Picks, Preview, Prediction, & Best Bets
Tonight, the Chicago Bulls square off against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament; odds, picks, predictions, and best bets for the Bulls vs. Heat matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Heat as a six-point favorite at home. Chicago is 19-23 away, whereas Miami is 27-15 at home. BetOnline odds are below.
Bulls vs. Heat Preview | 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament
- 🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls | Miami Heat
- 📊 Record: Bulls (41-42, 42-39-2 ATS) | Heat (44-39, 30-50-3 ATS)
- 📅 Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV Channels: TNT
- 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Arena; Miami, Florida
- 🎲 NBA Odds: Bulls +6 (-110) | Heat -6 (-110)
Bulls vs. Heat Odds | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023
|
NBA Team
|
Odds
|
Play
|Chicago Bulls
|+6 (-110)
|Miami Heat
|-6 (-110)
Bulls vs. Heat Predictions | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023
On Friday, the No. 9 seed Chicago Bulls play the No. 8 seed Miami Heat inside Kaseya Arena at 7 p.m. ET. The winning team will decide the eighth spot for the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Miami is 24-28 against East opponents. The Heat are 14-8 in games decided by less than four points as well.
Furthermore, Miami is averaging 113 points, 38.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. As for the Bulls, they’re 27-25 in conference play. Chicago ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in scoring, averaging 48.4 points per game in the paint.
Chicago is averaging 112.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.3 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the floor. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Miami has a 52.2% chance of winning tonight. Since the Bulls have won the last three regular-season meetings against the Heat, they’re no underdog per se in this contest. Chicago can win once more.
Bulls vs. Heat Injuries | NBA Injury Report
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
PG Lonzo Ball (knee; out for the season) | SF Justin Lewis (knee; upgraded to probable)
Miami Heat Injury Report
PG Kyle Lowry (knee; questionable) | SG Jimmy Butter (personal; probable) | PG Gabe Vincent (back; questionable) | SF Nikola Jokic (back; downgraded to out)
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends | NBA Picks 2023
- Chicago is 6-4 in its past 10 contests.
- The Bulls are also 9-2 in their last 11 road games.
- Not to mention, the Bulls are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 away matchups versus Miami.
- Meanwhile, the Heat are 5-5 in their past 10 contests.
- The point total has gone over in eight of Miami’s last 12 road meetings against Chicago.
- For one final note, the total has gone over in seven of the Heat’s last eight home games.
Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup
PG Zach LaVine| SG Alex Caruso | PF Patrick Beverley | SF DeMar DeRozan | C Nikola Vucevic
Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup
PG Tyler Herro | SG Max Strus | PF Gabe Vincent | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo
Bulls vs. Heat Picks | Free NBA Play-In Picks 2023
Additionally, Chicago is 20-27 as an underdog, 21-21 over/under away, and 21-20-1 ATS away. Miami is 37-23 as a favorite, 23-19 over/under at home, and 14-26-2 ATS at home. To add to the betting trends above, the Heat are 15-5 in their last 20 games played on a Friday.
However, as a favorite, Miami also lost 116-105 to the Atlanta Hawks in its first play-in tournament game. Chicago has won three straight games. Entering this contest, the Bulls have enough momentum to pull off another upset. Computers are projecting Miami to win, cover the spread, and the point total to go over 208.5.
Nonetheless, the Heat have disappointed bettors all season long. Pick the Bulls to win! Miami will cover the spread at home. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.
