Bulls vs Magic Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Bulls will be wanting to bounce back here against the Magic after losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Friday and in the process losing top spot in the East.

The Magic on the other hand, are in a rebuild and are having the season they will have expected. Saying that, this is a battered and bruised Bulls team, maybe they will see this is a winnable game given the Bulls injury report.

Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Bulls vs Magic game.

Bulls vs Magic Game Info

Chicago Bulls (28-16) vs. Orlando Magic (8-39)

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Amway Centre — Orlando, FL

Bulls vs Magic NBA Betting Odds and Picks

Moneyline: CHI: (-167) | ORL: (+138)

Point Spread: CHI: -4 (-110) | ORL: +4 (-110)

Total: 216.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

PG Lonzo Ball (out), SG Zach Lavine (out), PF Javone Green (out), PF Patrick Williams (out), SF Derrick Jones Jr (out), PG Alex Caruso (out)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG E’Twaun Moore (out) | SG Terrance Ross (probable) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out) | PG Markelle Fultz (out) | C Wendell Carter Jr. (probable) | SG R.J. Hampton (out)

Bulls vs Magic News and Preview

The Magic have a league worst 8-39 record going into this one and they’re playing a team who have just been knocked off top spot in the East. The Bulls will be out for blood in this one in an attempt at getting that first seed back.

If the Magic stand a chance they will need a strong team performance led by Cole Anthony. In 33 games this season, he is playing 33 minutes and is leading the team in points per game and assists with 18.2 points (39.2% FG%) and 5.8 assists respectively. Anthony is also shooting over 80% from the free throw line throughout the season averaging 4 free throws per game.

The Bulls will be relying once again on DeMar DeRozan to provide the offensive push. In his last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he played 38 minutes and had a game high 35 points – even outscoring MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo.

DeRozan has been of the utmost importance to Chicago this season and even more so at this current stage of the season with potential All Stars Lonzo Ball and Zach Lavine missing through injury.

Nikola Vucevic is another player the Bulls will be hoping can come through with a big performance. Bulls fans have had a bit of an on-off relationship this season with 6′ 10″ Centre despite averaging a double double this season with 16.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Alex Caruso continues to make his return from injury and I’d expect to see him getting more minutes than he has in his previous two games despite taking a nasty fall when fouled at the basket by Grayson Allen on Friday night.

Bulls vs Magic NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chicago’s last 6 games.

Chicago are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Chicago’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Orlando.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Orlando’s last 6 games.

Orlando are 1-9 SU in their last 10 games this season.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Orlando’s last 10 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

(G) Coby White, (G) Ayo Dosunmu, (C) Nikola Vucevic, (F) DeMar DeRozan, (F) Alfonzo McKinnie

Projected Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

PG Cole Anthony | SG Jalen Suggs | SF Gary Harris | PF Franz Wagner | C Mo Bamba

Bulls vs Magic Prediction

The ESPN Matchup Predictor has the Bulls wining this one, albeit they think it will be a close affair. They have predicted that there is a 51.9% chance the Bulls take this one which if I am honest has surprised me. I fully expect the Bulls to win here, even with a depleted squad. They need a win and where better to get it than against the leagues worst team.

The Magic will be hoping that the can pick up win number 9 on the season and will be hoping that rookie Franz Wagner can continue his push for Rookie Of The Year with another big performance here.

Given the Magic have only won 8 games this year, and only 2 of those being in Orlando, I feel like the Bulls will take this one by a decent margin.

Pick: UNDER 216.5

