Bulls vs Pacers NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Chicago Bulls (32-19, 29-21-1 ATS) are playing the Indiana Pacers (19-34, 26-25-2 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will the Bulls win their third consecutive game versus the Pacers? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Bulls vs Pacers Game Information

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana

Bulls vs Pacers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Bulls -2.5 (-108) | Pacers +2.5 (-112)

Best moneyline: Bulls -138 | Pacers +118

Over/Under: 229 (-110)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

SG Zach LaVine (questionable) | PF Derrick Jones Jr. (out indefinitely) | SG Alex Caruso (out indefinitely) | PG Lonzo Ball (out indefinitely) | PG Coby White (questionable) | PF Patrick Williams (out for the season)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | PF Domantas Sabonis (out) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (out indefinitely) | C Goga Bitadze (questionable) | SF Oshae Brissett (questionable) | PF Isaiah Jackson (out)

Bulls vs Pacers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, on Thursday, in the Bulls’ 127-120 road loss in overtime on the road versus the Raptors, center Nikola Vucevic earned another double-double. He amassed 30 points, 18 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 39 minutes played. Forward DeMar DeRozan contributed 28 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 45 minutes of action as well. Chicago has won five of its previous 10 games. On top of having their two-game win streak snapped, the team is now 13-13 away, 19-6 at home and 12-13-1 ATS on the road.

As for the Pacers, in their 119-118 home loss against the Magic on Wednesday, guard Caris LeVert scored a team-high 26 points in 34 minutes spent on the court. Terry Taylor ended his performance with a double-double, accumulating 24 points, 16 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37 minutes played. Indiana has won four of its past 10 contests. Including this loss, the Pacers are 13-14 at home, 6-20 away and 14-12-1 ATS at home this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, both teams have a 50% chance of winning.

Before placing a bet, it is imperative for gamblers to review other contests. In the last three head-to-head meetings, the Bulls are 2-1 against the Pacers. On Dec. 31, 2021, the third matchup during this regular season, Chicago won 108-106 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Keep in mind, the Pacers did defeat them 109-77 at United Center on Nov. 22, 2021.

On another topic, due to back spasms, Bulls’ guard Zach LaVine is not feeling well. He is listed as questionable to play tonight. Though, his status might get downgraded to doubtful in a couple of hours. As of yet, based on a total of 44 games played this season, LaVine has averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

After logging 42 minutes while playing through back spasms, Zach LaVine admitted his status for Friday in Indy is uncertain. What shouldn’t be is LaVine’s commitment to his team and to chasing greatness. For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: https://t.co/p6bdgDPRBk — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 4, 2022

Bulls vs Pacers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Chicago is 4-2 SU in the team’s last six contests played.

The total has gone over in five of the Bulls’ previous six games.

And, the Bulls are 3-8 ATS in their past 11 matchups versus the Pacers.

On the other side, the Pacers are 5-15 SU in their last 20 contests.

Also, the total has gone over in Indiana’s past six games played.

Lastly, the Pacers are 0-11 SU in their previous 11 matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

PG Ayo Dosunmu | SG Zach LaVine | SF DeMar DeRozan | PF Javonte Green | C Nikola Vucevic

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Chris Duarte | SG Caris LeVert | SF Torrey Craig | PF Justin Holiday | C Goga Bitadze

Bulls vs Pacers Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, upon further review of these teams’ betting records, Chicago is 26-7 as a favorite, 6-12 as an underdog and 12-13-1 ATS away, while Indiana is 11-14 as a favorite, 8-20 as an underdog and 14-12-1 ATS at home. Both of these Eastern Conference teams have a lot of players listed on their injury reports. Bulls’ guard Zach LaVine is listed as questionable. If LaVine sits this one out, the Pacers will definitely have a higher chance of pulling off the upset.

However, Indiana is still without Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren and several other players. Heading into this rematch, Chicago is a 2.5-point favorite. Chicago would have the clear advantage if the team was healthy, but that’s not the case here. So, think about picking the Bulls to win by a few points, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 229. To learn more about NBA betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

