Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons 2021-22 NBA Season Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, the Chicago Bulls are playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. This is the first regular season contest for both teams of the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are listed below.

Game Information

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan

TV channels: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago

Radio broadcast: WXYT, WSCR

Live stream: fuboTV (seven-day free trial)

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons news

Heading into tonight’s regular season opener, the Bulls are 3-0 in their previous three head-to-head meetings versus the Pistons. On May 9, 2021, the last time these teams faced off in the regular season, Chicago won 108-96. The Bulls are 7-3 in their last 10 games played against the Pistons as well.

Aside from injuries, the top news story concerns expectations this season for both teams. When asked about Chicago’s performance during the preseason, Zach LaVine stated, “The preseason showed the potential we have and the room to grow. It’s on us to out there and prove people wrong.”

Zach LaVine: "The preseason showed the potential we have and the room to grow… It's on us to go out there and prove people wrong. I've been trying to do that my whole career." 📰 | @SamSmithHoops — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 20, 2021

Injury Report

For the Bulls, they have only two players on their injury report. Small forward Troy Brown Jr. is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s matchup. He is recovering from an undisclosed illness. And Coby White is out indefinitely due to a shoulder injury.

As for the Pistons, Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes are listed as probable to play against Chicago. Though, Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely. This is because of a foot injury he sustained in the final preseason game versus Philadelphia. To add to the list, Cade Cunningham is also out tonight.

Cade Cunningham is out for tomorrow's season opener. Everyone else for the Pistons good to go except rookies Isaiah Livers, Chris Smith. Coby White out for Bulls. — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) October 19, 2021

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons betting lines

Over/Under: 218.5

Point spread: Bulls -5 (-105)

Best moneyline: Bulls -195, Pistons +170

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons preview

Moreover, the Bulls ended their 2021 preseason with a flawless 4-0 record. Last Friday, the Bulls defeated the Grizzlies 118-105 at home. Guard Zach LaVine scored a team-high 31 points in 34 minutes on the court. Guard Nikola Vucevic ended his performance with 23 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31 minutes played.

During Chicago’s offseason, the front office made several notable moves. In a sign-and-trade agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball was signed. Plus, forward Al-Frouq Amino was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for DeMar DeRozan and Thaddeus Young. Not to mention, the organization signed Tony Bradley, Alex Caruso, Daniel Oturu, Tyler Cook and others.

Meanwhile, the Pistons concluded their exhibition games with a mediocre 2-2 record. Last Friday, the Pistons defeated the 76ers 112-108 at home. Forward Jerami Grant led Detroit in scoring, putting up 24 points in 35 minutes played. Center Isaiah Stewart closed out his night with 17 points and 12 rebounds in 29 minutes spent on the court.

In the offseason, all eyes were on first overall pick Cade Cunningham. Aside from having the number one pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, the organization signed Isaiah Livers and Trey Lyles. Chicago also signed Luka Garza, Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph. Expectations are low this season. So, at least the pressure is off.

Next, for the Bulls’ projected starting lineup, they have PG Lonzo Ball, SG Zach LaVine, SF DeMar DeRozan, PF Patrick Williams and C Nikola Vucevic. The Pistons’ projected starting lineup consists of PG Saben Lee, SG Frank Jackson, SF Kelly Olynyk, PF Jerami Grant and C Isaiah Stewart.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s season opener is set at 218.5. Regarding the spread consensus, 86% of bettors are expecting Chicago to cover the spread in this one. And, pertaining to the total consensus, 58% of gamblers are leaning towards picking the under for this matchup. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Detroit finished 20-52 (.278). Therefore, it makes perfect sense why the under is the superior option.

For betting trends, Chicago is 5-2 against the spread in the team’s last seven games. The total has also gone under in five of the Bulls’ past six contests. And, the Bulls are 5-2 straight up in their previous seven games played. Not only is Chicago 7-0 versus Detroit in the team’s last seven contests, the total has gone under in five of their past six games played against Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Pistons, they are 0-5 ATS in their last five games. Also, the total has gone under in five of the team’s previous five contests. And, Detroit is 0-6 SU in their last six games played versus Eastern Conference opponents. With all things considered, the total will likely go under 218.5.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons betting pick

Pick the Bulls to win on the road, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 218.5. Chicago is a five-point favorite with BetOnline.