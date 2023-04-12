Main Page
Bulls vs. Raptors Odds, Picks, Preview, Prediction, & Best Bets
Tonight, the Chicago Bulls face the Toronto Raptors in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament; odds, picks, predictions, and best bets for the Bulls vs. Raptors matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Raptors as a 5.5-point favorite at home. Toronto ended its regular season 27-14 at home, whereas Chicago finished 18-23 away. BetOnline odds are below.
Bulls vs. Raptors Preview | 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament
- 🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls | Toronto Raptors
- 📊 Record: Bulls (40-42, 41-39-2 ATS) | Raptors (41-41, 41-39-2 ATS)
- 📅 Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV Channels: TNT
- 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, Canada
- 🎲 NBA Odds: Bulls +5.5 (-116) | Raptors -5.5 (-104)
Bulls vs. Raptors Odds | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023
|
NBA Team
|
Odds
|
Play
|Chicago Bulls
|+5.5 (-116)
|Toronto Raptors
|-5.5 (-104)
Bulls vs. Raptors Predictions | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023
On Wednesday, the No. 10 seed Chicago Bulls play the No. 9 seed Toronto Raptors inside Scotiabank Arena at 7 p.m. ET. The winner will receive the No. 8 spot for the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Toronto is 26-26 against Eastern Conference teams. The Raptors lead the East with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game.
Moreover, the Bulls are 27-25 versus East opponents. Over their last 10 games, the Bulls are averaging 112.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the floor.
Additionally, Toronto is averaging 112.6 points, 43.6 boards, 26.1 assists, 10.1 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game over its past 10 contests while shooting 47% from the field. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Toronto has a 59% chance of winning tonight. Since the Raptors finished 2-1 against Chicago in the regular-season series, they should win this one at home.
Bulls vs. Raptors Injuries | NBA Injury Report
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
PG Lonzo Ball (knee; out for the season) | SF Justin Lewis (knee; out indefinitely)
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
SF Otto Porter Jr. (foot; out for the season) | PG Fred VanVleet (thumb; probable) | SF OG Anunoby (ankle; probable)
Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends | NBA Picks 2023
- Chicago is 4-2 in its last six games.
- The Bulls are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 matchups versus Toronto.
- Next, the Bulls are also 2-9 in their previous 11 road games against the Raptors.
- Meanwhile, the Raptors are 11-1 in their last 12 home games.
- Toronto is 6-3 in its past nine contests.
- Lastly, the total has gone under in five of Toronto’s previous six meetings versus Chicago.
Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup
PG Zach LaVine| SG Alex Caruso | PF Patrick Beverley | SF DeMar DeRozan | C Nikola Vucevic
Projected Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup
PG Scottie Barnes | SG Fred VanVleet | PF OG Anunoby | SF Pascal Siakam | C Jakob Poeltl
Bulls vs. Raptors Picks | Free NBA Play-In Picks 2023
Furthermore, Chicago is 19-27 as an underdog, 20-21 over/under away, and 20-20-1 ATS away. Toronto is 31-20 as a favorite, 20-19-2 over/under at home, and 25-15-1 ATS at home. The Raptors are 4-2 ATS in their last six games when playing as the favorite as well.
While Chicago ended its regular season strong, winning back-to-back games over the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks, both LaVine and DeRozan can only do so much to carry their team. Computers are projecting Toronto to win, cover the spread, and the point total to go over 213.5.
Pick the Raptors to win! If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.
