BUSR Is Giving Away $2,500 in Free Super Bowl Bets

The 2023 NFL season may be coming to an end but fans don’t have to miss out on the action. BUSR is giving away $2,500 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023
BUSR Super Bowl Free Bets — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BUSR will be offering a 150% deposit bonus up to $2,500 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023.

New members can register for an account and boost their account for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs game.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Bets:

  1. Click to register with BUSR
  2. Deposit $1,600 and receive a 150% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2,500 in free Super Bowl bets
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 150% bonus can be claimed on the first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BUSR

First, players must log on to their BUSR account in order to place their Super Bowl bets.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BUSR For The Super Bowl

BUSR has one of the biggest free bet offers this weekend for Super Bowl 2023.

Americans don’t have to break the bank to bet on the Super Bowl. Instead, BUSR offers a wide variety of betting bonuses to satisfy every player’s needs.
The online sportsbook accepts credit cards and crypto making it simple for fans to deposit their cash and start playing right away.

Along with the biggest Super Bowl free bets, there are several other reasons to place your bet at BUSR this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with BUSR:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.

