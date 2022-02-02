Butler vs Xavier College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big East college basketball matchup, the Butler Bulldogs are taking on the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Butler vs Xavier prediction for the game today.

Butler vs Xavier Game Info

Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 4-6 Big East) vs. No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (15-5, 5-4 Big East)

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Cintas Center — Cincinnati, OH

Coverage: CBSSN

Butler vs Xavier College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Butler vs Xavier college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: BUT: (+545) | XAV: (-725)

Point Spread: BUT: +11.5 (-110) | XAV: -11.5 (-110)

Total: 130.5 — Over: (-120) | Under: (+100)

Best Betting Offers Broker

Offers

Score

Visit Broker $1000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 150% up to $3,000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Available to players 21+ in Arkansas only Up to $1,000 - BVD1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Use INSIDERS for 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Butler vs Xavier College Basketball Betting Preview

Butler has been one of the most streaky teams in the country this season. Luckily for them, they are currently on a two-game winning streak after losing seven of their previous nine. The Bulldogs will be looking for revenge after getting beaten down by Xavier at home earlier this season 87-72. While the game wasn’t exactly a blowout, it was clear who the better team was. The biggest problem for Butler this season has been getting their offense in motion. Butler averages just over 62 points per game this season and their leading scorer Chuck Harris only averages 10 per game.

Xavier has hit a rough patch recently as they have lost two of their last three games. They did bounce back to beat unranked Creighton 74-64 in their last outing. Offense has been the strong point all season for the Musketeers but it has also been the reason for their recent tumble. Xavier is averaging just over 66.5 points per game in the last three games while they average just under 74 on the season. While Butler’s offense doesn’t pose much of a threat, it’ll be interesting to see if their defense continues to give Xavier fits.

Butler vs Xavier College Basketball Betting Trends

Butler is 6-12 against the spread (ATS) in their last 18 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Butler’s last 6 games.

Butler is 3-8 against the spread (ATS) in their last 11 games against Xavier.

Xavier is 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The UNDER is 5-1 in Xavier’s last 6 games.

Butler vs Xavier Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Both teams have struggled mightily to get much production from their offenses recently. With that in mind, both teams shot well in their last meeting with both teams shooting over 50% from the field. Xavier was able to get to the free throw line at will in their last meeting, attempting 27 free throws. Expect Xavier to attack inside again.

With such a low line, the over seems about as safe as it gets. All evidence would point to a low-scoring game. If just one of the two teams shoots their average from the field, it should be easy for the over to hit. This seems like a game where Xavier comes out of their shooting slump. I don’t expect Butler to go out quietly either.

Our college basketball betting Butler vs Xavier prediction tonight will be OVER HITS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Xavier a 94.2% chance to win.

Pick: OVER 130.5

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.