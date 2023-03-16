Candace Parker has released her March Madness bracket, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The seven-time WNBA All-Star has No. 7 Texas A&M advancing to the Final Four and No. 1 Alabama defeating No. 1 Kansas in this year’s National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. BetOnline odds, best bets, and picks are featured below.

Candace Parker March Madness 2023 Bracket

Additionally, for her March Madness bracket, the WNBA veteran has No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Marquette, No. 7 Texas A&M, and No. 1 Kansas representing the Final Four. The Jayhawks could become the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to repeat as National Champions. Nonetheless, Candace Parker doesn’t seem to think so. She believes No. 1 Alabama is the most complete team in college basketball.

Candace Parker March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

For the 84th annual edition of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the forward/center for the Chicago Sky is predicting these three scenarios: No. 8 Memphis to upset No. 1 Purdue in the Second Round, No. 9 Auburn will beat No. 1 Houston in the Second Round, and No. 7 Texas A&M will advance to the Final Four. As for the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship, Candace Parker thinks No. 1 Alabama can win over No. 1 Kansas. Predictions are below.

No. 8 Memphis over No. 1 Purdue (+1500) | Free Predictions

First off, the two-time MVP is high on No. 8 Memphis finding a way to win over No. 1 Purdue in the Second Round. During the regular season, the Boilermakers finished 38th in rebounds per game, averaging 38.6 boards. For this matchup to occur, the Tigers have to beat No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the First Round.

Memphis is 18-2 in its last 20 meetings against a Conference USA opponent. And for those wondering, the Tigers have an all-time record of 5-1 vs. Purdue. Though, the teams haven’t faced off since Dec. 30, 2005. This is not much to go off of. Junior center Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, averaging 22.3 points per game.

Bet on Memphis (+1500) at BetOnline

No. 9 Auburn to upset No. 1 Houston (+420) | Free March Madness Picks

Moreover, Candace Parker believes one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be No. 9 Auburn beating No. 1 Houston in the Second Round. Houston will struggle to score. Considering the Cougars lost 75-65 to Memphis in the AAC Championship, perhaps Houston’s offense is more vulnerable than some bettors will admit.

However, the Tigers first have to beat No. 13 Iona in the First Round. Sportsbooks show them as a 1.5-point favorite. Auburn is 3-7 in its last 10 contests. For the SEC team to upset a top 3 contender, the Tigers have to play like they did against Tennessee in their 79-70 win on March 4. Other March Madness predictions are on the main page.

Bet on Iona (+420) at BetOnline

No. 7 Texas A&M to Final Four (+1800) | Candace Parker Picks

Equally important, Candace Parker has No. 7 Texas A&M somehow advancing to the Final Four. But the Aggies’ journey will come to an end against No. 1 Kansas. For the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship, the two-time WNBA champ has No. 1 Alabama taking out No. 1 Kansas. So, she doesn’t have the Jayhawks repeating.

Texas A&M will have to beat No. 10 Penn St. in the First Round. And then Parker has the Aggies defeating No. 2 Texas in the Second Round, followed by No. 3 Xavier in the Sweet 16. In the Elite Eight, she believes No. 7 Texas A&M can give No. 3 Xavier a great game. Not many college basketball fans have the Aggies going to the Final Four.

Bet on Texas A&M (+1800) at BetOnline

