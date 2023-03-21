Candace Parker has released her March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Candace Parker’s March Madness Sweet 16 picks and predictions below.

Candace Parker may want to leave her expertise to analyzing the game as her March Madness bracket hasn’t been too hot so far. However, she did have a few solid predictions that are still intact. Parker still has her national champion pick in Alabama alive. The Crimson Tide will take on San Diego State in the Sweet 16 for the right to advance to the Final Four.

She also has Miami (FL) to make the Elite 8 and they are facing #1 seed Houston and it will be their toughest matchup of the season yet. Finally, Parker also had one Sweet 16 matchup predicted correctly as she had UCLA and Gonzaga facing off. Her pick was for the Bruins to advance to the Elite 8.

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

Candace Parker’s Sweet 16 Bracket

🚨 @Candace_Parker's Bracket TAMU 👉 Final Four

Auburn > Houston

Memphis > Purdue

VCU 👉 #Sweet16 Fill out yours now:

👉 https://t.co/hSAhYND69W pic.twitter.com/u4AEl3my0t — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

Candace Parker’s March Madness Sweet 16 Predictions & Expert Picks

It was interesting to see that Parker didn’t have her Tennessee Volunteers moving past the Duke Blue Devils in the round of 32. She predicted Duke to move on when her alma mater handed it to the #5 seed to advance to the Sweet 16. Parker also had her national champion pick alive in Alabama who seems to have the strongest draw left of any team to reach the Final Four.

She also picked Miami (FL) to reach the Elite 8 and they will need a win vs #1 Houston to make it there. Finally, her only correct Sweet 16 matchup was UCLA vs Gonzaga and she has the Bruins advancing to the Elite 8.

UCLA to reach the Elite 8 (-132)

College basketball fans might remember this matchup happening a few seasons ago in the Final Four. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won the game on a half-court buzzer beater from Jalen Suggs to make the National Championship that season. They would then go on to lose to Baylor.

The UCLA Bruins are seeking revenge in this Sweet 16 matchup and it’s going to be a tough matchup for both sides. They’ve beaten # 15 UNC Ashville and #7 Northwestern to get here. Gonzaga beat #14 Grand Canyon and #6 TCU to reach the Sweet 16. March Madness Betting websites have UCLA at (-132) to reach the Elite 8.

Miami (FL) to reach the Elite 8 (+350)

The Miami Hurricanes are a program that has been slept on by college basketball fans in recent years. Maybe it’s because they play in an ACC conference and are overshadowed by teams like Duke and North Carolina. Regardless, Miami has a strong program this season and has reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015-16.

It’s going to be their toughest game yet this season as they are taking on # 1 Houston. The Cougars were the #1 ranked team overall in the tournament and have played two strong games to get here. Miami took down #12 Drake and #4 Indiana to reach the Sweet 16. Houston beat #16 Northern Kentucky and #9 Auburn to make it this far. March Madness betting odds have the Hurricanes at (+350) beat the Houston Cougars on Friday.

Alabama to win the National Championship (+320)

The Crimson Tide has been college basketball media and analysts’ #1 pick to win the national championship. It’s a safe and smart pick. Alabama has a great draw out of the South Region and hasn’t faced much adversity throughout the tournament yet.

They dismantled #16 Texas A&M CC in the first round and then handled their business in the round of 32 vs Maryland. Now the Tide have a matchup in the Sweet 16 vs #5 San Diego State. March Madness betting odds have Alabama at (-345) to win vs SDSU.

Check More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides