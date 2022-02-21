Cardinals vs Tar Heels Prediction, NCAA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) rematch, the unranked Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 8-16-2 ATS) are playing the unranked North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 12-14-1 ATS); NCAA picks are featured here.

Can the Tar Heels obtain their third consecutive head-to-head victory over the Cardinals? Along with the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are available below.

Cardinals vs Tar Heels Game Information

Date: Monday, February 21, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Dean E. Smith Center; Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Cardinals vs Tar Heels NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Cardinals +9.5 (-112) | Tar Heels -9.5 (-108)

Best moneyline: Cardinals +420 | Tar Heels -525

Over/Under: 144.5 (-110)

Louisville Cardinals Injury Report

C Gabe Wiznitzer (out indefinitely)

North Carolina Tar Heels Injury Report

F Justin McKoy (probable) | G Anthony Harris (out for the season) | F Dawson Garcia (out for the season) | G Puff Johnson (out indefinitely)

Cardinals vs Tar Heels News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Furthermore, in the Cardinals’ 70-61 home win over the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Noah Locke closed out his performance with 15 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27 minutes on the court. Forward Malik Williams accumulated 12 points. 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 28 minutes played as well.

Louisville has won just two of its previous 10 contests, but the team’s nine-point win versus Clemson snapped their seven-game losing streak. Now, the Cardinals are 2-7 away, 8-7 at home and 2-6-1 ATS on the road.

Retrieved from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Tar Heels have a 85.9% chance of winning.

Also, on Saturday, in the Tar Heels’ 65-57 road win against Virginia Tech Hokies, guard Caleb Love scored a team-high 21 points in 38 minutes of action. Forward Brady Manek amassed 14 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 37 minutes played.

Concerning the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, four members of the Tar Heels’ family participated in a group photo. The image includes Billy Cunningham, Bob McAdoo, James Worthy and Michael Jordan. Needless to say, Jordan celebrated his 59th birthday last Thursday.

Tar Heels on the #NBA75 anniversary team 🙌 #CarolinaFamily Billy Cunningham

Bob McAdoo

James Worthy

Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/AuDBFBn1a3 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 21, 2022

Anyways, the Tar Heels have won seven of their past 10 games. On top of winning three of their previous four contests, the team is 13-2 at home, 6-3 away and 8-7 ATS at home this season. They are one of the most underrated NCAA basketball teams, especially when playing at Dean E. Smith Center.

Pertaining to other head-to-head matchups, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Tar Heels are 2-1 versus the Cardinals. On Feb. 1, 2022, North Carolina defeated them 90-83 on the road. The last time the Cardinals won over the Tar Heels was on Feb. 22, 2020; 72-55 was the final score of that matchup.

Cardinals vs Tar Heels NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Louisville is 3-10 ATS in the team’s last 10 contests.

The Cardinals are 1-7 SU in their past eight games played.

Also, the total has gone under in eight of their previous 11 contests.

Plus, the Tar Heels are 7-2 SU in their last nine games played.

North Carolina is 15-2 SU in its past 17 home contests.

And, the Tar Heels are 4-1 SU in their previous five home matchups against the Cardinals.

Projected Louisville Cardinals Starting Lineup

G Jarrod West | G El Ellis | F Malik Williams | F Dre Davis | F Jae’Lyn Withers

Projected North Carolina Tar Heels Starting Lineup

G RJ Davis | G Leaky Black | G Caleb Love | F Brady Manek | F Armando Bacot

Cardinals vs Tar Heels Prediction | NCAA Picks

To add to the information above, at this point of the 2021-22 NCAA Men’s College Basketball season, Louisville is 10-6 as a favorite, 2-8 as an underdog and 2-6-1 ATS away, whereas North Carolina is 17-3 as a favorite, 2-5 as an underdog and 8-7 ATS at home.

The Cardinals are 6-10 this season in ACC games. And the team ranks 10th in the conference. On the other side, the Tar Heels rank third in the Atlantic Coast. If they keep winning, North Carolina could give the Duke or Notre Dame teams a run for their money.

Heading into this Pac-12 Conference matchup, North Carolina is a 9.5-point favorite at home. Sure the team lost 76-67 against Pittsburgh at home last week, but it was just their second loss of the season at Dean E. Smith Center.

In short, the Tar Heels are the clear pick to win and cover the spread. Expect the total to go over 144.5. If this is your first time placing a bet, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

