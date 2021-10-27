The Cleveland Cavaliers are putting their two-game winning streak at stake against the Los Angeles Clippers, who also registered their first win of the season. BetOnline NBA odds for Wednesday’s ballgame at Staples Center are already posted below.

Game Information

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center; Los Angeles, California

TV channels: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio broadcast: WXYT, KLAC

Live stream: fuboTV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Lines

Point Spread: Cavs +8 (-110)

Moneyline: Cavs (+290), Clippers (-360)

Total: O/U 217

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Team News

Evan Mobley’s strong play through the first four games of his NBA career had convinced John Hollinger of The Athletic that the rookie big man has the tools to become the franchise player of the Cavs. The third overall pick of the 2021 draft is averaging 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 33 minutes per game, showing off his ability to defend and stretch the floor with his shooting range.

Meanwhile, Clippers head coach Tyron Lue told Andrew Grief of the Los Angeles Times that he wasn’t surprised to see his team struggling early this season. The Clips dropped their first two close games against the Warriors and the Grizzlies before scoring a blowout win over the Blazers on Tuesday.

“Our first unit has to do a better job of setting the tone defensively, having a defensive mindset,” Lue said. “I don’t think we’re there right now, we’re not there yet. But it’s coming. And with guys being out for most of the preseason and in and out, that’s to be expected. But we got to have the mindset and approach that we want to get stops coming out of the first and third quarter.”

Ty Lue talks the game plan after being 0-2 and gives an old friend, new coach Chauncey Billups first year coaching advice🤝 #ClippersLive | @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/D5J4d8fRaq — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) October 26, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro – Doubtful (Hamstring)

Clippers: Serge Ibaka – Questionable (Back), Marcus Morris – Questionable (Knee), Jason Preston – Questionable (Foot), Keon Johnson – Questionable (Illness), Kawhi Leonard – OUT (Knee)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Cavs bounced back from two setbacks against the Hornets and Grizzlies to record two surprising wins against a couple of playoff contenders, the Hawks, and Nuggets. Tuesday’s 99-87 win in Denver saw a handful of vintage moments from Kevin Love, who produced 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting with six rebounds. Jarret Allen also recorded a monster double-double, posting 21 points and 16 boards.



On the other hand, the Clippers also snapped a two-game losing skid to register their first win of the season at the expense of the Blazers. Luke Kennard waxed hot from deep, converting six of his seven attempts beyond the three-point line. Paul George, who shouldered most of the scoring load in the first two games, delivered 16 points with five assists and eight steals.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Predictions

The Clippers dominated the Cavs over their last ten meetings, beating them 9 times. They also defeated the visiting team in two games last season with a winning margin of roughly 20 points.

Los Angeles has averaged 127 points per game and held the Cavs to just 107 points in last three head-to-head games. Oddsmakers placed the Cavaliers as the underdog in their first four games this season. Fortunately for bettors who love to roll with the underdogs, the visiting team holds a solid 2-2 record when pitted against favorite teams. They will continue to play with a chip on the shoulders against a Clippers team viewed as -8 favorites on Wednesday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Picks

Moneyline Pick: The Cavs have a shot at another upset if they can hold the Clippers below 100 points. Pick them at +290.

ATS and O/U: The Cavs covered the spread in their last two meetings, and it’s looking like they will cover against the Clips. However, there is a high possibility the total score will not exceed 200 points, especially if the Cavs defense clamped down the Clips’ offense. Bet on UNDER. Catch up more NBA betting lines on BetNow.