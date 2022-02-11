Cavaliers vs Pacers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Friday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-21, 34-19-2 ATS) are striving to defeat the Indiana Pacers (19-37, 26-28-2 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will Darius Garland and the Cavs earn their third consecutive win against the Pacers? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Cavaliers vs Pacers Game Information

Date: Friday, February 11, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana

Cavaliers vs Pacers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Cavaliers -7.5 (-110) | Pacers +7.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Cavaliers -310 | Pacers +260

Over/Under: 213.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PF Lauri Markkanen (out indefinitely) | SG Collin Sexton (out for the season)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

PF Tristan Thompson (probable) | PG Ricky Rubio (out for the season) | SF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | SG Buddy Hield (probable) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (questionable) | PG Tyrese Haliburton (probable) | PF Isaiah Jackson (questionable)

Cavaliers vs Pacers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, in the Cavaliers’ 105-92 home win versus the Spurs on Wednesday, guard Darius Garland scored a team-high 27 points in 30 minutes of action. Forward Evan Mobley ended his showing with another double-double, amassing 18 points, 12 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 minutes played. Cleveland has won seven of its previous 10 contests. Along with their three-game winning streak, the Cavs are now 16-12 away, 18-9 at home and 16-10-2 ATS on the road.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, in the Pacers’ 133-112 road loss against the Hawks, forward Chris Duarte led his team in scoring with 25 points in 35 minutes on the court. Guard Lance Stephenson finished his outing with 24 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 34 minutes played. Indiana has won just two of its past 10 games; the Pacers are on a four-game skid. They are 13-15 at home, 6-22 away and 14-13-1 ATS at home this season.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 64.5% probability of winning.

Concerning other head-to-head meetings, in the last three matchups, the Cavs are 2-1 versus the Pacers. On Feb 6, 2022, the second time these teams faced off during this regular season, Cleveland won 98-85 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pacers have not defeated them since May 10, 2021, when they won 111-102 on the road.

On another subject, before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Pacers traded Torrey Craig to the Suns. In exchange, they received a former lottery pick and a second-round draft pick. Plus, the Pacers cleared up a total of $5 million in cap space for the 2022-23 season. While this move helps the organization, they have six centers on the roster.

Torrey Craig is returning to the Suns after another trade by the Pacers — acquiring a former lottery pick + a second-round pick. They opened up $5 million in cap space for next season, but now have six centers on the roster.https://t.co/B5qhTdKZ2r — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 11, 2022

Cavaliers vs Pacers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Cleveland is 2-5 SU in the team’s past seven games played.

The Cavaliers are 12-3 SU in their last 15 contests.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in four of the Cavaliers’ previous five games.

As for the Pacers, they are 1-5 ATS in their past six contests.

Also, the total has gone over in eight of Indiana’s last nine games played.

Lastly, the total has gone under in nine of the Pacers’ previous 10 matchups at home versus the Cavaliers.

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Darius Garland | SG Isaac Okoro | SF Cedi Osman | PF Evan Mobley | C Jarrett Allen

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Malcolm Brogdon | SG Chris Duarte | SF Isaiah Jackson | PF Justin Holiday | C Domantas Sabonis

Cavaliers vs Pacers Prediction | NBA Picks

Moving on to more in-depth betting statistics, Cleveland is 21-6 as a favorite, 13-15 as an underdog and 16-10-2 ATS away, whereas Indiana is 11-14 as a favorite, 8-23 as an underdog and 14-13-1 ATS at home. Tonight’s matchup should be different from the first meeting this season. The Cavs now have Tristan Thompson, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton. All three acquired players from the Kings are listed as probable.

Moreover, leading into this rematch, Cleveland is a 7.5-point favorite. If Hield and Haliburton end up playing against the Cavs, the Pacers would have a higher chance of an upset. Malcolm Brogdon is expected to play, too. All things considered, contemplate picking the Cavs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213.5. If you want to learn more about sports betting, study our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

