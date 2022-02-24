Cavaliers vs Pistons NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Eastern Conference mismatch, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena; NBA picks are posted here. Continue reading for Cavaliers vs Pistons preview content.

Without Darius Garland and Caris LeVert, can the Cavs eliminate their two-game losing streak? The Pistons are 0-5 in their past five home games. Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are viewable below.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Game Information

🏀 Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers | Detroit Pistons

📊 Record: Cavaliers 35-23 (35-21-2 ATS) | Pistons 13-45 (27-31 ATS)

Cavaliers 35-23 (35-21-2 ATS) | Pistons 13-45 (27-31 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan 🎲 Odds: Cavaliers -6 (-108) | Pistons +6 (-112)

Cavaliers vs Pistons NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Cavaliers vs Pistons betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SF Caris LeVert (out indefinitely) | PF Lauri Markkanen (probable) | SG Collin Sexton (out for the season) | Darius Garland (out)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Frank Jackson (probable)

Cavaliers vs Pistons News and Preview | NBA Picks

To add to the information above, in the Cavaliers’ 124-116 road loss against the Hawks last Tuesday, guard Darius Garland led his team in scoring with 30 points earned in 35 minutes played. Rookie forward Evan Mobley added another double-double to his career total, accumulating 22 points, 10 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 35 minutes spent on the court.

Cleveland has won six of its past 10 games, but they are currently on a two-game skid. Their final win before the All-Star break was on Feb. 11, when the Cavs defeated the Pacers 120-113. Including their loss to the Hawks, the Cavs are now 17-14 away, 18-9 at home and 17-12-2 ATS on the road this season.

Furthermore, last Wednesday, in the Pistons’ 112-111 upset road win over the Celtics, forward Jerami Grant scored a team-high 24 points in 29 minutes played. Grant sank the game-winning shot late in the fourth quarter. Saddiq Bey and Cade Cunningham each ended their performances with 20 points as well.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 60% chance of winning.

Next, Detroit has won just two of its last 10 contests. The Pistons’ victory over the C’s snapped their eight-game losing streak. Nonetheless, losing close games has been the top story for the Pistons all season long. Fortunately for bettors putting money down on Detroit to win, Cleveland will be without Darius Garland and Caris LeVert. Now, the Pistons are 8-20 at home, 5-25 away and 14-14 ATS at home.

Referencing other head-to-head matchups, in the previous three meetings, the Pistons are 2-1 versus the Cavaliers. This is quite a shock, especially considering that Cleveland has a great team this season. On Jan. 30, 2022, the last time these teams played one another, the Pistons won 115-105 at home.

Cavaliers vs Pistons NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Cleveland is 4-2 ATS in the team’s previous six contests.

The total has gone under in eight of the Cavs’ last 12 games played.

Next, the Cavs are 13-5 SU in their past 18 contests.

On the other side, the Pistons are 1-8 SU in their previous nine games played.

Detroit is also 1-5 ATS in its last six contests.

Plus, the Pistons are 0-5 SU in their past five home games.

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Isaac Okoro | SG Cedi Osman | PF Dean Wade | SF Evan Mobley | C Jarrett Allen

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cory Joseph | SG Cade Cunningham | PF Jerami Grant | SF Saddiq Bey | F Isaiah Stewart

Cavaliers vs Pistons Prediction | NBA Picks

Moving on to other betting statistics, Cleveland is 22-6 as a favorite, 13-17 as an underdog and 17-12-2 ATS away, while Detroit is 2-1 as a favorite, 11-44 as an underdog and 14-14 ATS at home. There are bettors out there leaning towards picking the Pistons to win this one again. Both teams have had plenty of rest, but the Pistons have only eight wins at home this season.

Not to mention, the Cavaliers are six-point favorites on the road. The Pistons have won just 11 games this season when playing as underdogs. One thing that should be said is that Detroit has the healthier team. So, no one should rule out a potential upset. The Pistons could beat them a second time.

In conclusion, pick the Cavaliers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 208. If you have never placed a bet on a basketball game, skim through our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.