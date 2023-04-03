College Basketball
CBS 2023 NCAA Tournament Championship Picks & Predictions
CBS analysts Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander have released their championship picks and predictions for the 2023 NCAA Tournament title game between No. 5 San Diego State and No. 4 UConn. The national championship game will air live tonight at 9:20 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Per BetOnline, UConn is a seven-point favorite.
- UConn to win the national championship (-380)
- San Diego State to cover the spread (+310)
- UConn to never trail (+650)
CBS 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship Picks & Predictions
“There’s plenty of staff that can be compelling about this matchup,” said Matt Norlander. “That being said, I understand why everyone’s talking about UConn. The reason why it’s got a chance, GP, to be at least compelling competitive for more than 20 minutes is that San Diego State has found a way time and time and time again to keep itself in games, rally.
“You know, what was interesting about SDSU — sitting there courtside on Saturday night — is it was down 14. It had been three seasons since SDSU had faced a 14-point deficit or greater and came back and won the game. And when it did that, I believe it was Pepperdine. So, it’s not really a 35-win FAU team.”
No. 4 UConn over No. 5 San Diego State by 14 points (-380) | Free Expert Predictions
First off, Matt Norlander believes UConn will defeat San Diego State tonight. “Is this gonna be a formality?” asked the CBS analyst. “Are we gonna see UConn stroll out, strut out, and we’re going to look up and it’s going to be the Miami game all over again? They’ve won by double digits. … There’s no great team this year.
“Now, UConn is a great team. It has defeated every single non-conference opponent this season by double digits. … I think we are gonna see a competitive first half. I think we see UConn separate itself in the second half, and I think Jordan Hawkins has the best game. I’m going Huskies 72 Aztecs 58.”
No. 5 San Diego State to cover the spread (+310) | Free National Championship Picks
Next, Gary Parrish says the Aztecs are more than capable of covering the spread against the Huskies. As a seven-point underdog, the CBS analyst has SDSU hanging with UConn. “I also have UConn winning the game,” added Parrish. “I think San Diego State can stay within the number, and I would take San Diego State plus the seven. Maybe that’s hope more than prediction.
“I want to see a good game. Florida Atlantic-San Diego State was awesome in part because it came down to the final minute. I hope this one can come down to the final minute or at least come down to the under four. I’ve got UConn winning the game and I’ve got San Diego State covering it.”
No. 4 UConn to never trail (+650) | CBS Picks From Gary Parrish & Matt Norlander
Lastly, Matt Norlander thinks there’s a slim chance that UConn will never trail in this game. “Since the Sweet 16, UConn has trailed for 47 seconds of game time,” mentioned the CBS writer. “San Diego State has trailed for more than 75 minutes since the start of the Sweet 16. Just keep that in mind. That’s why I got UConn winning comfortably.”
However, Gary Parrish is still expecting a closer game. “I will take San Diego State plus the number because I want to see San Diego State stay within that number,” Parrish said. “Give us a national title game that is filled with drama. Those are the ones I enjoy watching most.” More NCAA Tournament national championship picks and predictions are on the main page.
