Celtics vs 76ers NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Boston Celtics (21-21) are facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) at Wells Fargo Center. By defeating the 76ers on the road, can Jayson Tatum and the Celtics extend their winning streak to four games?

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers news

Leading into Friday night’s intraconference clash, the Celtics are 20-21-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the 76ers are 20-20 against the spread. This contest will start at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be watched live via NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, based on 457 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Boston is 263-194 versus Philadelphia. However, in the past three meetings, the 76ers are 2-1 against them.

On Dec. 20, 2021, the second meeting of this regular season, the Sixers won 108-103 at TD Garden. Regarding the fans’ votes for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, 76ers center Joel Embiid remains in third place for Eastern Conference frontcourt players. Although Embiid is still trailing Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, he currently has 2,357,404 votes in his favor. Ranking one spot below, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has a total of 1,155,591 votes. For a reminder, voting for the All-Star Game ends on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The second fan returns for #nbaallstarvoting are out. It should come to no surprise that #Sixers center Joel Embiid remains in third place in Eastern Conference frontcourt votes for the upcoming #NBAAllStar game. pic.twitter.com/G2MoyTzTBT — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 13, 2022

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 212

Point spread: 76ers -3.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Celtics +140, 76ers -160

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart (questionable)

76ers: SG Danny Green (out) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | SG Shake Milton (out) | PG Tyrese Maxey (probable) | SG Jaden Springer (out)

The Celtics say Marcus Smart is questionable to play against the 76ers due to the health and safety protocols. He’s the only player listed on the injury report. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 13, 2022

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

Furthermore, in the Celtics’ 119-100 road win over the Pacers on Wednesday, guard Jaylen Brown led his team in scoring, finishing his performance with 34 points in 35 minutes of action. Forward Jayson Tatum closed out his showing with 33 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 37 minutes played. Despite losing, Indiana outscored Boston 56 to 36 in the paint. In the opening quarter, the Celtics outscored them 35 to 25.

The C’s had a terrific game offensively. They shot 40-for-78 (51.3%) from the floor and 18-for-38 (47.4%) from three-point range. Following this victory, the team is now 8-13 away, 13-8 at home and 11-10 ATS on the road this season. Boston ranks 10th overall in the Eastern Conference, trailing the top-seeded Bulls by 7.5 games. Keep in mind, the C’s have won their previous three consecutive contests.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 50.1% probability of winning.

As for the 76ers, on Wednesday, in their 109-98 home loss versus the Hornets, center Joel Embiid scored a team-high 31 points in 33 minutes spent on the court. Forward Tobias Harris contributed 17 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 37 minutes played as well. Philadelphia kept the score close in the opening quarter, but Charlotte later put up 30 points before halftime. Not to mention, the Hornets outrebounded them 42 to 33.

Plus, the Hornets outscored the Sixers 56 to 34 in the free throw lane. Philadelphia shot 34-for-73 (46.6%) from the field and 12-for-30 (40%) from behind the arc. After this surprising home loss, the team is now 8-9 at home, 15-8 away and 6-11 ATS at home this season. They rank fifth in the conference, so the team has to keep winning in order to stay ahead of the Cavaliers. This loss snapped their seven-game win streak.

Projected starting lineup

Celtics: PG Dennis Schroder | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

76ers: PG Tyrese Maxey | SG Seth Curry | SF Matisse Thybulle | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Additionally, the total for tonight’s intraconference rematch is set at 212. After analyzing the spread consensus, about 68% of bettors are targeting the 76ers to cover the spread at Wells Fargo Center. Pertaining to the total consensus, 83% of gamblers are putting money on the total going over 212. At this point of the regular season, Boston is 16-10 as a favorite, 5-11 as an underdog and 11-10 ATS away, whereas Philadelphia is 15-7 as a favorite, 8-10 as an underdog and 9-11-1 ATS at home.

Before wagering, it is critical to review multiple betting trends. To begin, the C’s are 3-6 ATS in their previous nine performances. They are also 5-2 straight up in their past seven games this season. Next, Boston is 0-6 ATS in the team’s last six matches versus Philadelphia. And, the Celtics are 1-4 SU in their previous five contests against the Sixers. Finally, the total has gone under in six of their last nine games played in January.

On the flip side, the 76ers are 5-1 ATS in their past six performances. Also, the total has gone under in four of their previous six contests this season. Next, Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in the team’s last six contests versus Boston at Wells Fargo Center. Lastly, the total has gone under in 12 of the Sixers’ past 16 games against Atlantic Division opponents. All things considered, think about taking the 76ers to win and cover the spread. If you feel you need a quick refresher on the basics of sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting pick

Pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 212. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

