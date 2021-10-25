Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets 2021-22 NBA Season Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, the Boston Celtics (1-2) are playing the Charlotte Hornets (3-0) at Spectrum Center. This is the fourth regular season game for both Eastern Conference contenders of the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Game Information

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina

TV channels: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Boston

Radio broadcast: WFNZ, WBZ-FM

Live stream: YouTube TV (14-day free trial)

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets news

Heading into Monday night’s intraconference matchup, the Celtics are 2-1 in their previous three head-to-head meetings versus the Hornets. On Apr. 28, 2021, the last time these teams faced off, Boston defeated Charlotte 120-111 at TD Garden. Not to mention, the C’s are 7-3 against the Hornets in their last 10 head-to-head contests.

After the Celtics defeated the Rockets 107-97, Jayson Tatum spoke about Rob Williams. He said, “He didn’t talk as much his first year, but now he’s directing guys on both ends, talking on the bench. It’s big for us.” Williams had 2.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 28 minutes spent on the court.

Switching gears, Hornets forward Miles Bridges joined Kemba Walker as being the only two players in franchise history with several 30-point games in their first three games of the regular season.

Jayson Tatum says Rob Williams is becoming much more of a vocal leader: “He didn’t talk as much his first year, but now he’s directing guys on both ends, talking on the bench. It’s big for us.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 25, 2021

Bridges joins Kemba Walker (2, 2018-19) as the only players in franchise history with multiple 30-point games through the team's first three games of a season #AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 24, 2021

Injury Report

For the Celtics, shooting guard Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s regular season matchup. He is still recovering from a knee injury. To add to their list, shooting guard Romeo Langford is listed as questionable, too. Langford is dealing with a calf injury.

Additionally, for the Hornets, shooting guard Terry Rozier is listed as questionable against Boston. The guard is starting to feel better, but his ankle injury landed him on the injury report. Therefore, his current status is day-to-day.

Celtics say Romeo Langford is now OUT too with left calf tightness — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 24, 2021

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets betting lines

Over/Under: 224

Point spread: Hornets +1 (-110)

Best moneyline: Celtics -117, Hornets -103

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets preview

Furthermore, on Sunday, in the Celtics’ 107-97 road win over the Rockets, forward Jayson Tatum led the team in scoring, putting up 31 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 37 minutes on the court. Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams each contributed 18 points as well.

Upon further review of the box-score game statistics, the C’s shot 38-for-86 (44.2%) from the field and 15-for-47 (31.9%) from three-point range. However, while Boston scored 31 points in the second quarter, they could only generate 18 points in the fourth quarter. This was the Celtics’ first win of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, in the Hornets’ 111-95 away victory against the Nets on Sunday, forward Miles Bridges had a team-high 32 points in 35 minutes of action. Guard LaMelo Ball ended his performance with 18 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 26 minutes played.

On top of holding Brooklyn to 17 fourth-quarter points, they shot 43-for-94 (45.7%) from the floor and 10-for-30 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. As stated before, this is the Hornets’ first 3-0 start in franchise history. The organization was founded in 1988. Hornets owner Michael Jordan is hoping the team will improve to 4-0 on Monday night.

Next, the Celtics’ projected starting lineup is PG Marcus Smart, SG Jaylen Brown, SF Jayson Tatum, PF Al Horford and C Robert Williams III. The Hornets’ projected starting lineup is PG LaMelo Ball, SG Terry Rozier, SF Gordon Hayward, PF Miles Bridges and C Mason Plumlee.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction

Moreover, the total for Monday night’s game is set at 224. According to the spread consensus, 53% of bettors believe the Celtics will cover the spread. Regarding the total consensus, 50% of gamblers are anticipating the total to go under 224. Keep in mind, the Hornets are 3-0 against the spread, 2-0 as underdogs and 1-0 as selected favorites this season.

For betting trends, Boston is 1-4 ATS in the team’s last five games. The total has gone under in eight of the Celtics’ previous 12 games. They are 1-4 straight up in their past five contests as well. Plus, the total has gone over in five of Boston’s last six contests played versus Southeast Division opponents.

As for the Hornets, they are 4-1 ATS in their past five games. And, the total has gone over in four of their last six contests. Also, Charlotte is 4-1 SU in the team’s previous five games played in the month of October, and the total has gone over in four of their last five contests played at home on a Monday. So, the Hornets appear to be the fairer bet right now.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets betting picks

Pick the Hornets to win at home, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 224. Charlotte is a one-point underdog with BetOnline.