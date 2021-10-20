On Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, the Boston Celtics are facing off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tonight is the season opener of the 2021-22 NBA season for both Eastern Conference contenders. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Game Information

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden; New York, New York

TV channels: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, NBA League Pass, MSG+

Radio broadcast: WEPN, WROR

Live stream: fuboTV (seven-day free trial)

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks news

Leading into tonight’s season opener for both teams of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season, the Knicks are 2-1 versus the Celtics in their past three head-to-head meetings. The last time these two teams played one another in the regular season was on May 16, 2021. New York defeated Boston 96-92 at home in that matchup.

Additionally, the top news story for both teams is Knicks guard Kemba Walker playing against his former team. In June 2021, Walker, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2025 second-round draft pick were shopped to the Thunder. But, the guard was waived in early August. Four days later, he signed with the Knicks.

Kemba Walker isn't downplaying facing off against his former team in the Celtics in the season openerhttps://t.co/1m6ysINlTX — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNationCP) October 19, 2021

Injury Report

For the Celtics, center Al Horford is out for Wednesday night’s game versus the Knicks. He is currently in quarantine. Likewise, small forward Jaylen Brown was listed as questionable to play, after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

However, since one hour ago, Brown is clear to play. Coach Udoka said Jaylen looks “impressively fine.” As for the Knicks, they are mostly healthy. Center Nerlens Noel was downgraded to out against Boston. He is still recovering from a knee injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG. Coach Udoka says Jaylen looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a short time. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 20, 2021

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks betting lines

Over/Under: 216.5

Point spread: Knicks -2 (-115)

Best moneyline: Celtics +115, Knicks -135

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks preview

Furthermore, the Celtics finished their 2021 preseason with a 2-2 record. Last Friday, in the team’s 121-100 defeat versus the Heat, forward Jayson Tatum led the C’s in points and rebounds, ending his performance with 23 points and 8.0 rebounds in 31 minutes played. Guard Romeo Langford accumulated 18 points and 3.0 rebounds in 28 minutes on the court as well.

During the offseason, Boston made changes from top to bottom. Danny Ainge stepped down as the team’s president of basketball operations. Then, head coach Brad Stevens was promoted to the position. In late June, the organization hired Ime Udoka to replace Stevens as head coach. For notable signings, the Celtics signed Enes Kanter and Dennis Schroder.

On the flip side, the Knicks concluded their exhibition games with a perfect 4-0 record. Last Friday, the Knicks defeated the Wizards 115-113 at home. Derrick Rose led New York in scoring, finishing with 28 points in 29 minutes on the court. Julius Randle closed out his performance with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 35 minutes played, too.

In the offseason, the Knicks signed Quentin Grimes to a rookie-scale contract. Aside from re-signing Randle to a veteran extension, New York acquired Evan Fournier and two second-round draft picks from the Celtics. This was a sign-and-trade agreement. Plus, the organization signed Alec Burks.

Finally, for the Celtics’ projected starting lineup, they have PG Marcus Smart, SG Romeo Langford, SF Aaron Nesmith, PF Jayson Tatum and C Robert Williams. The Knicks’ projected starting lineup consists of PG Kemba Walker, SG Evan Fournier, SF RJ Barrett, PF Julius Randle and C Mitchell Robinson.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s regular season matchup is set at 216.5. According to the spread consensus, approximately 75% of bettors believe the Knicks will cover the spread, win or lose. For the total consensus, 53% of gamblers are thinking the total will go under 216.5. Therefore, go with what you feel. The opening week of each NBA season is very unpredictable. One person’s prediction is as good as anyone’s.

For betting trends, the Celtics are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. The total has gone under in six of Boston’s past nine contests. And, they are 15-5 straight up in their previous 20 games played versus New York. For another notable betting statistic, the total has gone under in six of Boston’s last seven road games.

As for the Knicks, they are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games. Also, the total has gone under in five of New York’s last six contests. Not to mention, the total has gone under in six of the Knicks’ past seven games played at home. In summary, considering it’s the opening week, take a risk.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks betting pick

Pick the Celtics to win on the road, the Knicks will cover the spread and the total will go over 216.5. Boston is a two-point underdog with BetOnline.