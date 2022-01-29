Celtics vs Pelicans NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Saturday night’s interconference rematch, the Boston Celtics (25-25, 23-26-1 ATS) are facing off versus the New Orleans Pelicans (18-30, 22-25-1 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans earn their first win against the Celtics this season? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Celtics vs Pelicans Game Information

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, Louisiana

Celtics vs Pelicans NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Celtics vs Pelicans betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Celtics -5.5 (-110) | Pelicans +5.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Celtics -215 | Pelicans +185

Over/Under: 215 (-110)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG PJ Dozier (out for the season) | PF Bol Bol (out indefinitely)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

C Jonas Valanciunas (questionable) | SF Brandon Ingram (questionable) | PG Devonte’ Graham (questionable) | PF Zion Williamson (out indefinitely) | PG Kira Lewis Jr. (out for the season) | SF Trey Murphy III (questionable)

Celtics vs Pelicans News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, in the Celtics’ 108-92 road loss versus the Hawks on Friday, guard Jaylen Brown added one more double-double to his career total. He accumulated 26 points, 12 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35 minutes on the court. Forward Jayson Tatum ended his performance with 20 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 36 minutes played as well. Boston has won six of its last 10 games. Following this loss on the road, the C’s are now 9-15 away, 16-10 at home and 12-12 ATS on the road this season.

As for the Pelicans, on Friday, in their 116-105 home loss against the Nuggets, forward Herb Jones scored a team-high 19 points in 37 minutes of action. Center Willy Hernangomez closed out his night with another double-double, amassing 18 points, 16 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33 minutes played. New Orleans has won five of its past 10 contests. The team is 11-12 at home, 7-18 away and 13-9-1 ATS at home.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 65% chance of winning.

Taking into account previous matchups, in the last three meetings, the Pelicans are 2-1 against the Celtics. On Jan. 17, 2022, the first meeting during this regular season, Boston won 104-92 at TD Garden. In the 2020-21 season, the Pelicans swept them in their two-game season series. New Orleans last defeated them on Mar. 29, 2021, when the team won 115-109 at TD Garden.

In other news, in the Pelicans’ loss to the Nuggets, guard Devonte’ Graham injured his left knee in the fourth quarter. He was sent to the locker room. The fourth-year player is listed as questionable versus Boston. Thus far, in a total of 43 games played this season, he’s averaged 14 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Devonte' Graham looks like he's coming out of the game. He hurt his left knee earlier in the 4th quarter. Appeared as if it started bothering him again. He's headed to the locker room. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 29, 2022

Celtics vs Pelicans NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Boston is 2-8 SU in the team’s past 10 games played on the road.

The total has gone under in five of their last six contests.

Also, the Celtics are 1-4 ATS in their previous five matchups on the road versus the Pelicans.

Plus, the Pelicans are 2-4 SU in their past six games played.

The total has gone under in four of the team’s last six contests against Boston.

And, the total has gone under in eight of the Pelicans’ previous 12 games.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Projected New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

PG Devonte’ Graham | SG Josh Hart | SF Garrett Temple | PF Herbert Jones | C Jonas Valanciunas

Celtics vs Pelicans Prediction | NBA Picks

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics, Boston is 20-12 as a favorite, 5-13 as an underdog and 12-12 ATS away, while New Orleans is 8-3 as a favorite, 10-27 as an underdog and 13-9-1 ATS at home. While the Celtics’ two-game winning streak was snapped, the Pelicans are currently on a two-game skid. In the first head-to-head matchup this regular season, Boston outrebounded them 47 to 41. Heading into tonight’s contest, the Celtics are 5.5-point favorites on the road.

Moreover, the C’s have the healthier roster, too. Pelicans’ forward Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely. He is still recovering from his foot injury. The only players the Celtics have out are PJ Dozier, who is out for the remainder of the season, and Bol Bol. All things considered, pick the Celtics to bounce back, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 215. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.