Celtics vs Pistons Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

For Friday night’s intraconference contest, the Boston Celtics (28-25, 25-27-1 ATS) are preparing to play the Detroit Pistons (12-39, 25-26 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will Jayson Tatum and the Celtics extend their winning streak to four games? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Celtics vs Pistons Game Information

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan

Celtics vs Pistons NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Celtics vs Pistons betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Celtics -8.5 (-110) | Pistons +8.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Celtics -365 | Pistons +295

Over/Under: 213 (-110)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG PJ Dozier (out for the season) | PF Bol Bol (out indefinitely)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

SF Josh Jackson (questionable) | SF Isaiah Livers (out indefinitely) | PG Cade Cunningham (questionable) | PF Jamorko Pickett (questionable)

Celtics vs Pistons News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, on Wednesday, in the Celtics’ 113-107 home win over the Hornets, Josh Richardson scored a team-high 23 points in 31 minutes spent on the court. Guard Marcus Smart also ended his night with 22 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 33 minutes played. Boston has won seven of its past 10 contests. Including this win, the C’s are now on a three-game winning streak. The team is 10-15 away, 18-10 at home and 13-12 ATS on the road this season.

Meanwhile, in the Pistons’ 128-117 home loss versus the Timberwolves on Thursday, Frank Jackson led his team in scoring, putting up 25 points in 27 minutes on the court. Forward Saddiq Bey added one more double-double to his career total, too. He finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 33 minutes played. Detroit has won only two of its last 10 games. In addition to their two-game skid, the Pistons are 8-17 at home, 4-22 away and 13-12 ATS at home.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 77% probability of winning.

Taking into account other matchups, in the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Pistons are 2-1 against the Celtics. On Feb. 12, 2021, the last time these teams faced off during the regular season, Detroit won 108-102 at TD Garden. Until tonight, these Eastern Conference teams have not yet played one another this season.

On another subject, during a media interview, Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka said he sees a lot of Brandon Roy in Jayson Tatum. Roy played five seasons with the Trail Blazers, then he retired. In the 2012-13 NBA season, he played five games with the Timberwolves. Udoka played alongside Roy in the 2006-07 season.

Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum reminds him of Brandon Roy with such maturity and professionalism at such a young age. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 4, 2022

Celtics vs Pistons NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Boston is 4-2 ATS in its past six games played.

The total has gone under in five of the Celtics’ last six contests.

Also, the Celtics are 1-4 ATS versus the Pistons in their previous five matchups.

As for the Pistons, they are 1-6 SU in their past seven games played.

Plus, the total has gone under in seven of Detroit’s last nine games at home against Boston.

Not to mention, the Pistons are 1-4 SU in their previous five contests played at Little Caesars Arena.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cory Joseph | SG Cade Cunningham | SF Hamidou Diallo | PF Saddiq Bey | C Isaiah Stewart

Celtics vs Pistons Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, Boston is 23-12 as a favorite, 5-13 as an underdog and 13-12 ATS away, whereas Detroit is 2-1 as a favorite, 10-38 as an underdog and 13-12 ATS at home. Contrary to what these teams’ records show, the Celtics have been nothing special against the Pistons. Boston is 2-3 versus Detroit in its last five regular season meetings, and this counts the 2019-20 and 2020-21 NBA seasons. Although, the Pistons have several young and inexperienced players right now.

And, Boston is entering this contest as a 8.5-point favorite. In all fairness, the Celtics are not much better on the road this season than the Pistons are at home. So, choose carefully. All things considered, think about picking the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213. To learn more about basketball betting, we highly recommend reading our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.