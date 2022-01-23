Celtics vs Wizards Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

After a surprising start to the year, the Washington Wizards have crashed back down to earth. They now have a.500 record and are struggling to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. For the Celtics, things have not been much better as they are currently a game under.500. Boston currently ranks 10th in the East, a sure sign of underachieving for this talented squad. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Celtics vs Wizards game.

Boston Celtics (23-24) vs Washington Wizards (23-23)

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena — Washington, DC

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Celtics vs Wizards NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: BOS: (-125) | WAS: (+105)

Point Spread: BOS -1.5 (-110) | WAS: +1.5 (-110)

Total: 216 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington Wizards Injury Report

SF Kyle Kuzma (questionable)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Marcus Smart (questionable) | PG PJ Dozier (out) | C Bol Bol (out) | SG Aaron Nesmith (questionable)

Celtics vs Wizards News and Preview

Both of these teams have had their fair share of ups and downs this season. The Celtics knew they were going to be in for some growing pains with changes in coaching and front office management, but not to this degree. The Wizards were one of the feel-good stories to begin the year, but have stagnated since then. Expect this game to be an evenly-matched battle that goes down to the wire.

Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics are still a team that cannot be overlooked. Despite struggling from beyond the arc as of late, Tatum is still a scoring force as he put up 27 points in a near triple-double performance in the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He currently ranks as the NBA’s 10th best scorer in terms of points per game at 25.2. Not to mention, Jaylen Brown is perhaps one of the most overlooked All-Stars in the league who does not get enough credit for his prowess on the defensive end of the floor.

Thanks in large part to head coach, Wes Unseld Jr., the Wizards took many by surprise this year. Unfortunately, they have plummeted down in the standings and are trying to stay in the play-in tournament picture in the East. Kyle Kuzma seems to have found a true home in DC and Bradley Beal continues to be one of the potent scorers in the league. Harrell is showing why he is a former Sixth Man of the Year winner and has helped turn the Wizards become one of the biggest surprises this year after trading Russell Westbrook this summer. Their record may not show it, but they are still competitive.

Celtics vs Wizards Betting Trends

Boston is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Washington’s last 8 games against Boston.

Washington is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games this season.

Boston is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

Washington is 1-8 ATS in their last nine games.

Boston is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Washington.

Projected Washington Wizards Starting Lineup

PG Spencer Dinwiddie | SG Bradley Beal | SF Kyle Kuzma | PF Deni Avdija| C Daniel Gafford

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Celtics vs Wizards Prediction | NBA Picks

With both of these teams on losing streaks, expect this to be a close game. Both teams have a sense of desperation as they are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. The season series is currently led by the Washington Wizards two games to none. Will the Celtics finally get their first win over the Wizards this season?

I am going to say yes. While the game is in Washington, the Celtics know what is at stake. While the Wizards have a new make-up that suits them well, it is hard seeing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum letting this Boston squad drop a third straight game in a crucial division rivalry matchup. Expect the Celtics to win a nail-biter snapping their two-game skid. However, the official NBA pick is OVER 216.

