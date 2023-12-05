Charles Barkley ‘guarantees’ Celtics are winning this NBA title and fans are saying he jinxed it

Just before Monday’s clash between Boston and Indiana for the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals, Charles Barkley bravely called his favorite to conquer the NBA title this campaign, and even guaranteed it with confidence.

Quite a stance taken by the Hall of Famer, who has been wrong many times before. During the game’s pregame segment of NBA on TNT, alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and of course, Shaquille O’Neal, they were all discussing their favorites.

Despite many considering the Wolves to be strong contenders, the Suns legend was convinced his option was best. “I’m still not sold on the Timberwolves, that’s just my personal opinion,” Barkley said of Minnesota, who are also 15-4. “But I will say this, the Celtics are going to win the championship.”

Charles Barkley: “The Boston Celtics are going to win the championship… guaranteed.” (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/0ltocjXDWH — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 5, 2023

As we’ve grown accustomed to in the past couple of years, the Celtics are off to an impressive start of the campaign, even though they are currently tied with the league’s best record with the Timberwolves, who lead in the Western Conference.

Having already created quite a foundation around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, they’ve powered their team around them with the acquiring of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. “The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA,” the analyst proclaimed. “The Boston Celtics are going to win the championship, guaranteed!”

However, the 60-year-old did admit that if the Latvian star isn’t completely healthy, he doubts his prediction will come true. “Porzingis is hurt,” Barkley admitted as his main fear. “He’s got to be healthy, but I’m still going with the Celtics.”

The European big man has contributed with a significant role to his team’s early success, already averaging 18.9 points while dropping 54.7% from the field, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.9 assists per match so far.

Nevertheless, the Celtics center has missed the past five games of the season, hoping to return at the end of the week. “He doesn’t have to be dominant,” Barkley explained. “He’s the fourth-best player on the team, he does not have to be dominant. He just has to be the best number four in the NBA.”

Fans are going into meltdown on social media over how Barkley jinxed Boston’s chances of winning the title this season

“Damn now they have no chance,” is the main sentiment on social media after Barkley decided to call the Celtics his favorite team to win the championship this year. The Hall of Famer has been wrong so many times in the past, that his predictions immediately became viral.

“Charles Barkley just GUARANTEED the Celtics will win the championship & now our season is doomed,” Whole Lotta Boston wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

In the video above, you can witness how the former NBA star argued the reasons why Boston should conquer this 2023/24 league title. That same night, Boston lost to the Pacers and were eliminated from the In-Season Tournament.

Other accounts on X made sure to mention how the sport analyst has an unprecedented record of failing predictions. “RIP to Boston’s title chances. the Charles Barkley guarantee is undefeated,” posted fan Wesley Jones.