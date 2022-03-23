Charles Barkley March Madness Predictions - Sweet 16 Betting Picks

For college basketball fans that want to get into the action during March Madness and place bets online during the Sweet Sixteen, the best sports betting sites have more to offer than most in-person sportsbooks. Below, we’ll break down Charles Barkley’s March Madness predictions and expert Sweet 16 picks from the TNT analyst.

Top 5 March Madness Betting Offers for the Sweet 16

College basketball fans can boost their bankroll for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight at the top online sportsbooks. During March Madness, new members can sign up and place free bets online on Sweet 16 teams.

Below, we’ll break down the best sports betting sites to place your March Madness Sweet 16 bets.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

Charles Barkley March Madness Bracket

Charles Barkley broke down his March Madness bracket on TNT.

To watch Charles Barkley break down his March Madness bracket and predictions, check out the video below.

Someone please give Charles Barkley a tutorial on how an NCAA tournament bracket works. pic.twitter.com/uQHjIun3Aa — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 20, 2022

Top Five Charles Barkley March Madness Sweet Sixteen Betting Tips

Every year on TNT, the panel of analysts including Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaq, and Kenny Smith break down their March Madness brackets.

Below, we’ll go over Charles Barkley’s best March Madness bets for the Sweet 16.

*All March Madness odds were taken from BetOnline

1. Arizona (-125) to win on the moneyline in the Sweet 16

Arizona needed overtime and some questionable officiating to beat TCU last weekend. As a result, Houston finds itself as only slight underdogs in this game.

Below, you can find the Arizona vs Houston odds from BetOnline.

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Lines Arizona Houston BetOnline Free Play Moneyline -125 +105 Point Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Total Points Over 145 (-110) Under 145 (-110)

Arizona barely scraped by the first weekend with an overtime win against TCU. The Wildcats have one of the best offenses and defenses in the nation. Combined with a relentless pace, the Wildcats were nearly unstoppable in the regular season. However in the NCAA Tournament, Arizona has been beating themselves down with high turnover rate. Look for the Wildcats to clean up their act heading into the Sweet 16 against an unforgiving Houston team.

Charles Barkley has Arizona winning in the Sweet 16 and at -125 odds from BetOnline, it’s hard not to back him up.

To place your Sweet 16 bet on Arizona, click on the button below.

2. Duke (-102) to win on the moneyline in the Sweet 16

Despite being the higher seed, Duke is not favored over Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

For a complete breakdown of the Duke vs Texas Tech odds from BetOnline, check out the chart below.

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Odds Texas Tech Duke BetOnline Free Play Moneyline -118 -102 Point Spread -1.0 (-110) +1.0 (-110) Total Points Over 137 (-110) Under 137 (-110)

Duke cruised through the first weekend with convincing wins over Cal St.Fullerton and Michigan State. While the Blue Devils have yet to be contested, a Sweet 16 matchup against Texas Tech will be their first test. Texas Tech has the No.1 ranked defense in the nation and are favored at -118. Charles Barkley has Duke making it to the Elite Eight.

With -102 odds at BetOnline, it’s tough not to take Duke in this matchup, especially with the Blue Devils playing hard for Coach K.

Click below to take Duke to win the Sweet 16 at BetOnline.

3. Gonzaga (-480) to win on the moneyline in the Sweet 16

Gonzaga comes into this game as heavy favorites, so fans betting on the game might opt to choose the Bulldogs to cover the spread.

Check out the Gonzaga vs Arkansas odds from BetOnline below.

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Lines Arkansas Gonzaga BetOnline Free Play Moneyline +390 -480 Point Spread +9.5 (-105) -9.5 (-115) Total Points Over 155 (-114) Under 155 (-106)

The No.1-seed Gonzaga is the NCAA Tournament favorite this year. The Bulldogs underperformed against Memphis but will be challenged in the West during the second weekend. With a Round 3 matchup in the Sweet 16 against Arkansas, the Bulldogs are heavily favored at – 430 odds from BetOnline.

Charles Barkley has the Bulldogs going deep and making it to the Championship game. With little to no value on the moneyline, bettors can take the Bulldogs to cover the spread or back Gonzaga at +230 odds to win the National Championship.

Take Gonzaga to win the Sweet 16, click on the button below.

4. UNC (+120) to win on the moneyline in the Sweet 16

Despite taking down No. 1-seed Baylor in the Round of 32, North Carolina remains underdogs in the Sweet 16. Check out the North Carolina vs UCLA odds from BetOnline below.

Sweet 16 Betting Odds North Carolina UCLA BetOnline Free Play Moneyline +120 -125 Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Total Points Over 141.5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-110)

The ACC was snubbed during Selection Sunday, with only five teams making it to March Madness. UNC, one of the five, has made its mark in the NCAA Tournament by knocking off defending champions Baylor in the second round. Charles Barkley took UNC to win in the Sweet 16.

The Tar heels will be underdogs against the No.4-seed UCLA at +120 odds from BetOnline, making them one of the best value picks from Charles Barkley’s March Madness bracket.

Click on the button below to place your Sweet 16 bet on UNC at BetOnline.

5. Arizona (+600) to Win the National Championship

Charles Barkley has Arizona winning the National Championship. Even though the Wildcats advanced last weekend, they still offer considerable value with some of the best odds to win March Madness.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers some of the best odds to win March Madness.

Sweet 16 Teams Best Odds to Win March Madness BetOnline Free Play Gonzaga +230 Kansas +525 Arizona +600

Arizona had one of the easiest paths to the Final Four in the South Region. With with only three losses during the season and a 33-3 overall record, the Wildcats have been on a tear coming into the NCAA Tournament. Arizona finished off the regular season by winning the PAC-12 Conference Tournament and 15 of their last 16 games heading into March Madness.

Charles Barkley has Arizona going all the way and winning the NCAA Tournament. If Arizona wins in the Sweet 16 their odds will drop in the Elite Eight. Bettors can still find value for Arizona at +600 odds at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

To back Charles Barkley’s March Madness predictions, click on the button below.