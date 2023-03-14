Alabama
Charles Barkley’s March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
Charles Barkley has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Charles Barkley’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.
March Madness is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans. It’s a chance to show your game on a national stage and the opportunity to play against some of the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT. Next, we’ll take a look at Charles Barkley’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.
Charles Barkley’s March Madness 2023 Bracket
Charles Barkley’s predicted National Champion? @AlabamaMBB @UA_Athletics @MarchMadnessMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Wzb4u6LUgW
— The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) March 14, 2023
Charles Barkley’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks
As Auburn Basketball’s most famous Alum, it was a shock to see NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley pick the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the National Championship. That was not the only pick he gave out. Barkley also said he thinks that Memphis can beat Purdue in the second round to make it to the Sweet 16.
Memphis to reach the Sweet 16 (+360)
After recently beating Houston in the AAC tournament championship, Charles Barkley thinks that Memphis has was it takes to reach the Sweet 16 this season. They would first need to beat #9 Florida Atlantic in their first-round matchup before they would have to play Zach Edey and the #1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in the East. College Sports Betting sites have the Tigers at (+360) to reach the Sweet 16.
Alabama to win the National Championship (+550)
Charles Barkley is part of CBS’ coverage of March Madness and he recently went on The Next Round to discuss his pick for the national championship. He’s the most famous Alum of the Auburn Basketball program, but he picked their in-state rival to win it all. Barkley is taking the Crimson Tide to win March Madness this year. College Sports Betting sites have Alabama at (+550) to win the National Championship.
