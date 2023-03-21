March Madness
Charles Barkley’s March Madness Sweet 16 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
Charles Barkley has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Charles Barkely’s March Madness Sweet 16 picks and predictions below.
Picking a perfect bracket in March Madness is not an easy thing to do. There are always countless upsets that even the sharpest analysts can’t predict like #16 FDU beating #1 Purdue in the round of 64 or #15 Princeton making it all the way to the Sweet 16. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley shared his bracket and he still had a few dogs left in the fight.
Chuck picked UConn to reach the Elite 8 and they have a matchup with Arkansas on Thursday night. He also took the Gonzaga Bulldogs to reach the Elite 8 and they have a chance to do that if they can beat UCLA in the Sweet 16. Finally, like many others in the business, he picked Alabama to win the National Championship and they have the lowest odds of any team left to win at (+320)
- UConn to reach the Elite 8 (-176)
- Gonzaga to reach the Elite 8 (+110)
- Alabama to win the National Championship (+320)
Charles Barkley’s Sweet 16 Bracket
Charles Barkley’s March Madness Sweet 16 Predictions & Expert Picks
Chuck’s bracket may have been busted already, but three of his four selections in the Final Four are still playing. Alabama, Houston, and Gonzaga all have games either this Thursday or Friday for a chance to book their ticket to the Elite 8.
Original picks he gave out like UConn to the Elite 8 and Gonzaga to the Elite 8 are still alive. UConn has (-176) odds of reaching the Elite 8. They have to play Arkansas on Thursday. Gonzaga has a Final Four rematch from two years ago when they faced off against UCLA and won. The Bruins will be coming into this game looking for some revenge.
UConn to reach the Elite 8 (-176)
Head coach Danny Hurley and his UConn Huskies were bounced in the first round of the previous two March Madness tournaments. Their fate was different this year as they took down #13 Iona in the round of 64 and cruised past #5 St. Mary’s in the round 32.
The Huskies will have a tough matchup vs #8 Arkansas who seems to be peaking at the right time. Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks struggled this season in the SEC compared to years past, but he’s got his team back in the second weekend and competing for a chance to go to the Elite 8. Arkansas and UConn are two historic programs in college basketball. Both will be eager to keep their seasons alive.
Gonzaga to reach the Eltie 8 (+110)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have gone under the radar in this year’s tournament. They beat #14 Grand Canyon by 12 and then narrowly beat #6 TCU by 3 to advance to the Sweet 16. It’s going to be a fun matchup for fans to watch on Thursday night when #3 Gonzaga and #2 UCLA square off.
College basketball fans might remember this matchup from the Final Four two seasons ago. Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a half-court buzzer-beater to send his squad to the national championship. The #2 Bruins will be coming into this game looking for some revenge and don’t want their seasons to end at the hands of the Bulldogs once again.
Alabama to win the National Championship (+320)
Alabama has what many consider the best draw left to reach the Final Four. They would need to beat #5 San Diego State in their Sweet 16 matchup and then would have the winner of #6 Creighton vs #15 Princeton. March Madness betting sites currently have Bama with the lowest odds at (+320) to win the National Championship this season.
This is the best shot that any Alabama Men’s basketball team has had to win a National Championship. That is why so many college basketball analysts and media have picked the Tide to win it all. Including Charles Barkley.
