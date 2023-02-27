Charlotte Hornets upgrade rookie Bryce McGowens with a multi-year contract

The news of the Hornets signing Bryce McGowens comes as no surprise, as coach Steve Clifford’s roster is soon to reach the limit of active games from rotation players with two-year deals. As you know, athletes with these contracts are only allowed to participate in 50 games per campaign, so the Charlotte management decided to reward the rookie with a multi-year-deal.

The contract reportedly worth $7.4 million over four years with a team option in the final tournament is well deserved for McGowens, who has performed strongly and often, considering he is only in his first season as a professional. Now the team has met the NBA’s norm of having a 14-player roster minimum.

Hornets are converting Bryce McGowens’ two-way contract to a four-year, $7.4M deal. (via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/T2JINtMCr4 — NBA Stream 🏀 (@NBAStreamIG) February 26, 2023

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak was the person in charge of the announcement this Sunday, as per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. The GM’s discourse has been the same in the past couple of months: to focus on developing players.

“I don’t think that is something that we can bank on as a small market team — I just don’t,” Kupchak said a couple of weeks ago about not depending on signing free agents. “The way we are going to get better is through the draft and player development. And then if we get lucky, make a couple savvy trades. We are a small market team and we have to look at the world a little differently.”