Chicago Bulls sign second-year foward Terry Taylor to a two-way contract; Malcolm Hill is waived

The Bulls management had a very busy start of the week right after the All-Star Break, as they just signed veteran Patrick Beverley and now, only 24 hours later, agreed a deal for second-year foward Terry Taylor.

As the interest for the former Lakers player was reported this past weekend, transfer news came again from Chicago as they waived Malcolm Hill to make room for 23-year-old Terry Taylor, who this Monday signed a two-way contract with the club. Hill, who had filled a two-way roster sport since last year, is now a free agent.

We have signed F Terry Taylor to a two-way contract. Welcome to Chicago, @TerryTaylor21! pic.twitter.com/Qken7W3RXi — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 22, 2023

Let’s get to know Taylor better. The young small foward went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, only to sign for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League. As his team was the Pacers affiliate squad, he eventually got called to the NBA franchise after putting in great performances. The 23-year-old finally signed a two-way deal with the Indiana side on December 2021.

The player participated in 33 matches that same tournament, including 8 which were post-season contests. Terry averaged 10.1 points in that time frame, including dropping double figures in 14 different games with an efficient 64.1% from the field. The former Pacers youngster also added 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.

Almost exactly a year ago, Terry produced one of his best performances of his career against his new team, the Bulls. On February 4th, 2022, he hit 21 points, won 14 rebounds and handed out 5 assists in Chicago. No doubt his current squad has been following his footsteps ever since!

Take a look at the highlights from one of the foward’s best games during his rookie campaign:

Unfortunately, his sophomore season hasn’t gone as planned, especially considering how much potential he showed as a rookie. After only averaging 8.8 minutes during his 26 appearances this current campaign, he’s dropped 2.7 points per game so far.

As this Pacers roster is packed with young talent, including second-year rising star Tyrese Haliburton as the team’s point guard, management decided to waive him before the trade deadline this past February 9th.