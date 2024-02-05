After beating the Rockets by a 21-point margin this Sunday, coach Chris Finch came into his postgrame press conference very wet. The Wolves‘ victory not only confirmed that they had clinched the best record in the Western Conference, but also meant the he was going to lead the West’s All-Star team on February 18 in Indianapolis.

That’s the reason why he was literally showered in praise by his locker room. “They all got me with some cold water,” he said after defeating Houston 111-90.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, it really hasn’t. It’s an incredible honor. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing experience,” the tactician said with pride, as it will be his first time coaching this special weekend. “And like these guys here, I’m sure those guys won’t listen to what I have to say either. Just like any other game.”

Edwards and Towns are NBA All-Stars, but now they'll head to Indianapolis for the game with their head coach. Chris Finch and his staff will be coaching the West.https://t.co/a4h5FTHPsP — News Talk 830 WCCO (@wccoradio) February 5, 2024

The Minnesota trainer will have two familiar faces on his All-Star team, as Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will join him that night against the East. The young forward was very important during this Sunday’s victory, as he dropped 22 of his 32 points in the third quarter to give his team a 16-point lead.

“He just went quicker. He just picked up his decision-making,” he said of Ant. “Obviously with the way (Dillon) Brooks was guarding him, we were able to get him off his body a little bit, so he could get some separation. And then just quicker decisions. … And then if he’s got the stepback going, it’s really hard to guard.”

On the defensive side of the floor, Finch acknowledged how instrumental his big-man strategy has been to the Timberwolves’ success. Houston was only able to shoot 35% from the field, as Rudy Gobert swatted four attempts, along with his 17 points and 13 rebounds.

“Those two guys have always kind of been the heartbeat of our defense, on the ball and at the rim,” the tactician said about the French star and Jaden McDaniels. “And they were really special tonight.”

Doc Rivers admitted it’s ‘ridiculously bad’ that he received the honor of coaching the Eastern Conference All-Star squad

Doc Rivers has only been back coaching in the NBA for a week and has already earned the honor of being selected as head coach of the Eastern Conference’s team on February 18 in Indiana. Just as he posted his first win with Milwaukee this Saturday night, he admitted that this was “one of those quirky things” the NBA does.

“That is ridiculously bad. It really is,” he said when asked how it felt “to earn the honor of coaching the Eastern Conference all-stars.” The veteran tactician is 1-2 since taking the job after the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin, who led the team to a 30-13 record during his first experience as an NBA head coach. Following Milwaukee’s 129-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Rivers revealed that he will donate whatever he wins to the former trainer, as he wonders why the league bestowed upon him this honor while having so many other “eligible coaches” to chose from.

“Well, Adrian’s going to get some money, that’s for sure, and a ring,” Doc shared. “It’s one of these quirky things. I think there should be a rule somehow that someone else does it other than me.”