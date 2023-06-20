Chris Paul reveals he discovered his trade to Washington after his 14-year-old son texted him

We live in a time when information travels at the speed of light, and if you’re famous, others might know things about yourself that you are still unaware of. An example of this was Chris Paul‘s latest discovery that his career in Phoenix had come to an end, as his teenage son was the first to communicate this to him.

The veteran star is now part of the Wizards roster as this Sunday it was revealed that he became part of a package that traded him and player Landry Shament in exchange for All-Star Bradley Beal.

“When [news of the trade] comes through … my son texts me,” the potential Hall of Famer admitted to the press. “I showed my phone to my wife. Because, I mean, I had talked to [Suns general manager] James Jones yesterday or whatnot … I was surprised.”

The point guard then suggested that ex-Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas had something to do with it. Apparently, new Suns owner Mat Ishbia is good friends with the former player and influenced the team’s decision.

“Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction,” the 38-year-old said, who was part of the roster that took Phoenix to 2020/21’s NBA Finals.

He then said: “Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be.”

As the veteran star is not getting any younger, he confessed he’s still not ready to retire and hasn’t really thought too much about the next stage of his life.

“I really haven’t had enough time to process it yet,” Paul admitted. “Like seriously, because these things that happen affect more than just me.”

NBA players and analysts react to the ‘horrific’ Chris Paul trade to the Wizards that brings Bradley Beal to Arizona

Even though most of the tweets concerning the trade are dedicated to Chris Paul’s memorable contribution to the Suns, as he was part of the squad that reached the Finals two years ago only to lose to the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, some reactions on Twitter are of disbelief, as few can understand how the Wizards let go their main star so easily, especially as Beal recently had signed a five-year supermax contract for $251 million starting this past campaign.

“They didn’t get a single 1st rd pick??” said New York Knicks guard Josh Hart. While former NBA forward Chandler Parsons had no filter to hide his opinion. “What a horrific trade for the Wizards,” he expressed.

Other sports reporters such a Gerald Bourguet, are still trying to figure out why Washington rejected Miami’s proposal, as the Phoenix negotiation seems almost too good to be true.

“I remain surprised the Wizards opted for the Suns’ offer over Miami’s, but that no-trade clause for Beal must’ve loomed large there. Now it’s a question of how the Suns round out the rest of their roster, and it feels like a Deandre Ayton trade is their best avenue to do so,” the lead Suns writer and podcast co-host posted.