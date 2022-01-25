Clemson vs Duke College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s ACC college basketball matchup, the Clemson Tigers are taking on the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Clemson vs Duke prediction for the game today.

Clemson vs Duke Game Info

Clemson Tigers (11-8, 3-5 ACC) vs. No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2 ACC)

Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium — Durham, NC

Coverage: ESPN2

Clemson vs Duke College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: CLEM: (+545) | DUKE: (-725)

Point Spread: CLEM: +11 (-110) | DUKE: -11 (-110)

Total: 145 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Clemson vs Duke Preview

This Clemson vs Duke college basketball game will be an important ACC matchup for both teams although the amount of importance hinges on the result. Sitting a half-game back of Miami and Florida State for first in the ACC, Duke needs to win to keep pace. For Clemson, they have already lost five ACC games, a loss all but eliminates them from contention.

After getting their first conference win at Virginia in dominant fashion, things were looking up for Clemson. They then lost four of their next five before finally getting back in the win column against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Clemson does have four starters who average double figures, but they will face a stiff step up in competition against Duke. The one component that makes them dangerous though is that this team certainly has nothing to lose.

Duke is a tough team to project. While they have shown the ability to blow anyone out, they are also just 3-2 in their last five games. Duke only has two wins against teams currently in the AP poll, but those wins were against Gonzaga and Kentucky. With no current top 25 matchups for the rest of the season for Duke, it’ll be interesting to see if they start going through the motions and get tripped up again.

Clemson vs Duke Betting Trends

Clemson is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

Against Duke, Clemson is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games.

Clemson is 3-12 against the spread (ATS) in their last 15 road games.

Duke is 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games.

The UNDER is 4-2 in Duke’s last 6 games.

Clemson vs Duke Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Offensively, Clemson struggles to score against even average defenses. Their only two wins in ACC play were against teams with a combined record of 17-22. Clemson hasn’t proven the ability to upset anyone of note and Duke is the biggest challenge they’ve faced all year. A lot of things would need to go right for Clemson to be able to match up well with the Blue Devils

Duke’s offense ranks ninth in the country in points per game at 82.6. Their defense isn’t great, but it is better than Clemson’s, giving up just under 66 points per game. Duke has been tested this year by some great teams and has come out victorious multiple times. Their only losses were to Ohio State on the road, and two losses to the top two teams in the ACC by a single possession. Duke should be able to dispatch a team of Clemson’s ability fairly easily.

Our Clemson vs Duke prediction tonight will be Duke COVERS at BetOnline.

These teams were slated to play in late December at Clemson before the game was postponed. With no film from head-to-head matchups to go off of this year, the odds are likely shifted even more into Duke’s favor.

The Blue Devils are better in every conceivable way. With that in mind, Duke has historically found ways to get themselves into trouble by not taking their opponent seriously. That may be the only way Clemson stands a chance. For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Duke a 88% chance to win.

Pick: Duke COVERS -11

