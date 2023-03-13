Going up the historic stat ladders is no news for Russell Westbrook, as the Clippers star has been NBA royalty for a while now, breaking records season after season. This past Saturday, he jumped over Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas for the ninth-most assists in the league’s all-time books.

As Los Angeles faced the Knicks this weekend, the veteran star handed the ball to Paul George who turned in an easy layup during the third quarter of the match. That meant his third assist of the contest, but even better, it was the 9,060th of his entire 15-campaign career as an NBA player.

Take a look at this Saturday’s play as the LA squad went on to defeat New York 106-95:

Russell Westbrook has moved to 9th all-time in career assists

This is actually a huge deal, considering that in the top 10 all-time assist race, most records a very much apart from each other. For example, Russell is now 800 assists behind No.8 Oscar Robertson. Nevertheless, in perspective he is only 1,300 away from icon Steve Nash, who is in fifth place with 10,335 assists.

So yes, we could say it is very likely that the Clippers athlete will overcome Nash’s record at some point, considering he is still only 34-years-old and should be able to compete at a high level for at least 3 more years. However, we can’t say the same about the 4th and 3rd places, since LeBron James and Chris Paul are still active players and can improve their marks.