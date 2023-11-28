We’re On Two College Hoops Games Tonight!

We’re still in pre-season tournament mode and there are a ton of quality games on the upcoming schedule as we inch closer to the beginning of conference play and the heart of college basketball season. Tonight we’re looking at two non-conference matchups, one on the East Coast and one out West. We’ll be on two favorites tonight. Let’s take a look!

Missouri (5-2) @ Pittsburgh (5-1) | ESPNU | 7:30 pm | ACC/SEC Challenge

In a clash as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, the Missouri Tigers take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. Fresh from a home victory over Loyola Maryland, Missouri is looking to capitalize. Still, they’re up against the Pittsburgh Panthers, who recently dominated Oregon State in the NIT Tipoff consolation game. With a 5-2 record, Missouri faces a challenge both on the court and against the spread (0-7 ATS). On the flip side, Pittsburgh, boasting a 5-1 record and a solid 5-1 ATS, aims to extend their success. The showdown kicks off at 7:30 EST at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, with ESPNU covering the action.

The Missouri Tigers, sporting a 5-2 overall record, have been flat-out brutal against the spread at 0-7 this season, making them a risky bet. Despite being favored in all their games, a surprising loss to Jackson State, where they fell short by one as massive 22.5-point favorites, highlights their inconsistency. The Tigers’ offensive efforts are led by 6’3 guard Sean East II, showing a significant improvement from last season with 15.4 PPG. But their defensive struggles, ranking 107th in efficiency, could pose a serious challenge against a very skilled Pitt squad. On the flip side, the Pittsburgh Panthers, with senior forward Blake Hinson leading the charge at 19.2 PPG, have been more consistent, covering spreads when favored. With Hinson’s scoring prowess and Pitt’s trio of high-performing players, including Leggett and Carrington, Missouri might find it challenging to secure a victory, especially considering their difficulties in covering spreads this season.

I really thought this spread would be closer to double digits. So we’re taking Pitt with the points.

Akron (4-2) @ UNLV (2-3) | MW Network | 7:30 pm |

On Tuesday night, the Akron Zips (4-2, 0-0 MAC) aim to break their two-game losing streak against the UNLV Rebels (2-3, 0-0 MW) at Thomas & Mack Center. The Zips are rebounding from a 79-59 loss to Drake, shooting a dismal 43.8% from the field and just 23.8% from three-point range. The Rebels, also on a two-game skid after an 82-65 loss to Richmond, seek a win to secure their third victory in five games. UNLV averages 72.8 points per game, scoring 65 in their last outing with a 38.7% field goal and 28% three-point success.

Jackie Johnson III led the Rebels with 17 points, supported by Kalib Boone’s 14 points and four rebounds, and Jalen Hill’s 10 points and seven rebounds in UNLV’s last outing. UNLV, defensively strong at home, concedes under 70 points per game, posing a challenge for Akron’s offense. Despite a recent 2-2 split, the Rebels showcase offensive prowess, scoring over 72 points per game with a 47% shooting accuracy.

This just feels like a tall task for Akron, a team that has been struggling to put the ball in the hoop recently, on the road against a team that doesn’t allow visitors to get over the 70-point mark at the Thomas & Mack Center in Vegas. UNLV battled Flordia State on the 20th at home and that is the squad we expect to see tonight. We’re on the Rebbels.