Creighton vs San Diego State March Madness Odds, Preview and Expert Picks

Heading into tonight’s first-round matchup of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays are preparing to face off versus the No. 8 San Diego State Aztecs at Dickies Arena; free March Madness picks are posted here. Creighton is averaging 69.03 points per game. Keep reading for Bluejays vs Aztecs preview content.

Will Ryan Hawkins and the Bluejays upset the Aztecs? The senior forward is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The total has gone under in 13 of the Aztecs’ last 17 games played on a Thursday. Along with the starting lineups, our top March Madness picks and betting trends are featured below.

Creighton vs San Diego State Game Information

🏀 Teams: Creighton Bluejays | San Diego State Aztecs

Creighton Bluejays | San Diego State Aztecs 📊 Record: Bluejays (22-11, 17-14-2 ATS) | Aztecs (23-8, 17-14 ATS)

Bluejays (22-11, 17-14-2 ATS) | Aztecs (23-8, 17-14 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

7:27 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: truTV

truTV 🏟 Venue: Dickies Arena; Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena; Fort Worth, Texas 🎲 NCAA Odds: Bluejays +2.5 (-110) | Aztecs -2.5 (-110)

Creighton vs San Diego State | March Madness Picks and Betting Odds

Creighton vs San Diego State Injuries | March Madness Picks

Creighton Bluejays Injury Report

G Ryan Nembhard (out for the season)

San Diego State Aztecs Injury Report

F Keshad Johnson (probable) | G Keith Dinwiddie Jr. (out indefinitely)

Bluejays vs Aztecs Preview and News | March Madness Picks

For Thursday night’s first-round game of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays are hoping to bring their A-game against the No. 8 San Diego State Aztecs. The Bluejays are coming off a 54-48 loss versus the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats from last Saturday. That matchup was during the Big East Tournament. Anyways, center Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton in scoring with 19 points.

Also, guard Alex O’Connell accumulated 10 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34 minutes played. Creighton shot 19-for-58 (32.8%) from the field and 3-for-29 (10.3%) from 3-point range. And, the team is 6-5 away, 11-4 at home, 5-2 at a neutral site and 5-2 ATS at a neutral site. Free March Madness picks are below.

On the other side, last Saturday, the No. 3 San Diego State Aztecs lost 53-52 versus the No. 1 Boise State Broncos during the Mountain West Tournament. Guard Matt Bradley scored a team-high 17 points for the Aztecs. San Diego State is 6-3 ATS in its previous nine games when playing as the favorite.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Aztecs have a 62.3% chance of winning.

To add to the information above, San Diego State is 8-2 in its past 10 contests. The Aztecs have won six of their last seven games. Aside from losing to top-seeded Boise State, San Diego State has played excellent basketball.

The team is 14-1 at home, 5-5 away, 4-2 at a neutral site and 4-2 ATS at a neutral site. San Diego State is 2-1 in its past three meetings versus Creighton. However, on Nov. 28, 2019, the Bluejays defeated them 83-52. Free March Madness picks are below for Creighton vs San Diego State.

March Madness Betting Trends – Creighton vs San Diego State

Creighton is 4-1 ATS in the team’s past five contests.

The Bluejays are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games played.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in five of the Bluejays’ previous six contests.

As for the Aztecs, they are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 games.

San Diego State is 11-2 in its last 13 contests.

And the Aztecs are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games.

Projected Creighton Bluejays Starting Lineup

G Alex O’Connell | G Trey Alexander | F Ryan Hawkins | F Arthur Kaluma | C Ryan Kalkbrenner

Projected San Diego State Aztecs Starting Lineup

G Lamont Butler | G Trey Pulliam | G Matt Bradley | F Keshad Johnson | F Nathan Mensah

Bluejays vs Aztecs Prediction | Free March Madness Picks

Moving on to other betting statistics, Creighton is 12-4 as a favorite, 10-7 as an underdog and 3-4 over/under at a neutral site. San Diego State is 22-4 as a favorite, 1-4 as an underdog and 0-6 over/under at a neutral site. Surprisingly, the Bluejays are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games when playing as the underdog.

Nonetheless, the Aztecs are 6-0 ATS in their last six matchups versus Big East opponents. The Bluejays are also 5-0 in their last five games played on a Thursday. In short, think about taking the Aztecs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 121.5. For March Madness betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other March Madness picks are on the main page.

