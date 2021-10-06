Daily NBA Preseason Picks: Kings vs. Clippers – Odds and Predictions

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, the Sacramento Kings are playing the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center; free Daily NBA preseason picks are accessible here at Basketball Insiders. The contest begins at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will also air live via Fox Sports West and NBA League Pass. Plus, the radio broadcast is on KLAC, KHTK and KEIB-AM.

On Feb. 7, 2021 the Kings won the previous head-to-head meeting 113- 110. But, that was last season. According to MyBookie betting odds, Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite over Sacramento. The total is set at 220.5 as well. The Kings’ best moneyline is +120, whereas the Clippers’ best moneyline is -140.

Kings vs. Clippers: odds and preview

In Sacramento’s preseason debut for the 2021-22 NBA season, the team won 117-106 at home versus the Phoenix Suns. Forward Harrison Barnes scored a team-high 18 points in 23 minutes played. Not to mention, forward Marvin Bagley finished his performance with 15 points and 5.0 rebounds in 21 minutes on the court. The Kings scored a whopping 61 first-half points. However, they did slack off in the fourth quarter, allowing the Suns to score 35 points.

Moreover, in the Clippers’ 103-102 win against the Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center, Terance Mann closed out his night with 14 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He played for 30 minutes. Additionally, George King scored 12 points in 12 minutes. While the Clippers were held to 18 points in the third quarter, they made up for it by scoring 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Kings vs. Clippers: prediction and free pick

In summary, with all things considered, pick Los Angeles to win a close game over Sacramento. As 2.5-point favorites, the Clippers have better odds of winning this preseason matchup. Regarding the total, the Kings scored 117 points in their first game, while the Clippers scored 103.

Both teams have bench players that play with high energy, so think about picking the over. As stated before, the total is set at 220.5. The Kings should keep the game close, but this is preseason. Other free daily NBA preseason picks can be read here.

