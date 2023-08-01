After the Dallas front office re-signed Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell, inked Seth Curry and Dante Exum, and traded in Grant Williams from Boston, team star Luka Doncic believes the Mavericks have done a good job this summer.

The point guard finally broke his silence after spending his holidays in Europe, and appeared recently in much better shape preparing to represent Slovenia in this month’s FIBA World Cup to be held in Asia.

“I’m with the national team now, so I don’t think about that, but Dallas is taking good steps,” the superstar said. “We can still sign someone, or maybe not.”

Luka Doncic connects on the alley-oop out of pick-and-roll in practice with Slovenia. Always a tough player to handle when going over the screen. (via @kzs_si)

After a poor second-half of regular season this past campaign, the Mavs ended up only winning 38 matches, finishing in 11th place in the Western Conference and even missing out of the Play-in Tournament.

Before dealing for Irving in February’s transfer window, they were well underway to qualify for the playoffs with a 29-26 mark, but then went 5-11 in the 16 matches where Luka paired up with his new star teammate. This all came as a huge disappointment, especially considering that they reached their conference finals in 2022.

The 24-year-old expects to lose weight this offseason and return to the NBA in his best shape, according to reporter Tim Cato.

“The Mavericks’ key figures have talked to Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer,” the journalist said. “Doncic also stopped having fun for long stretches of the past two seasons, the first time in his life I think that’s ever been true for the sport he’s devoted his life to.

“Those factors, along with his extended summer to rest and recuperate, make me believe we’ll see Doncic more dedicated to the marathon of the NBA season this coming year. I absolutely believe he’ll start next season looking as good as he’s ever been.”

Reports suggest that the Mavs hope to trade for Atlanta’s Clint Capela this summer

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Dallas “would love” to acquire Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks this offseason. ESPN reporters Tim McMahon and Brian Windhorst agree with Stein’s remarks and explained why the Mavericks want to pair their star guards with the Hawks center. Capela averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds this past season. “The Mavericks don’t want to be done,” Stein recently said on his own podcast. “Maybe they are done with this roster because further moves are not available to them. They would love it if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point. That opportunity has not availed itself to the Mavericks. “But will Atlanta move Capela elsewhere which creates an opportunity for Dallas to try to get in as a third team? Or would they trade him somewhere to a team that really only needs him for contract purposes, salary cap matching purposes in the trade, and then that team makes Capela available?”