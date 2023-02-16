Dallas Mavericks finally reached an agreement to sign 10-year veteran Justin Holiday

It’s a deal! After it was reported last week that Justin Holiday agreed to a Rockets’ buyout, the Mavericks finally announced the signing of the player just before Wednesday’s game in Denver, which resulted in a defeat against the Nuggets.

The ten-year veteran, who had recently been traded to Houston after they bought him out of his contract, will wear #0 jersey for Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Justin Holiday. From the start of the 2018-19 season through the end of the 2020-21 season, Holiday saw action in every game (227 games, 135 starts). He also won an NBA Championship with the Warriors in 2015. Holiday will wear #0 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/kzW4tZR6XL — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 15, 2023

Let’s talk a little bit about the foward’s accolades. He’s not only an NBA champion as he was part of Golden State’s first title in 40 years back in 2015, but he also had one of the longest stretches of games from the start of the 2018-19 season through the end of the 2020-21 season. Holiday played in every single match during this timeframe, with a total of 227 contests, 135 which were starts.

Over his entire career, the 33-year-old has played for a total of ten NBA teams, including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and as we mentioned before, the Golden State Warriors.

This season, Holiday has played for the Atlanta Hawks, and participated in 28 games so far, averaging 4.5 points per contest, but both rebounds and assists below a count per match.

If we look into his overall career averages, his track is 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 604 regular season games, with a total efficiency of 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

Check out his scoring career-high performance back in 2019, as he dropped 30 points for the Grizzlies:

Dallas now has a title-contending squad to compete with

As of now, the Mavericks fell down to the 6th spot of the Western Conference, after lossing last night to the Denver Nuggets 118-109, with a 31-29 record after 60 matches.

The Texan side possess one of the most interesting and dynamic rosters in the NBA as they traded in for point guard Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn to pair him up with their main star Luka Doncic. The recently signed veteran will be an excellent addition to Dallas’ bench as they hope to add depth in their frontcourt towards the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Dallas team has only 22 contests remaining this campaign, and are currently crammed into a crowded mix of teams stuck mid-table who are all maintaining their playoff aspirations. Some of our recommended sport betting sites believe the Mavs are very much title-contenders as they possess the 8th best odds (+1600) to win this NBA championship.

Up to now, it seems Dallas fans view this move positively, as their roster will need all the complementary arsenal to enhance the dynamic surrouding Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

Justin comes from a family of basketball athletes, as he is the older brother of Jrue and Aaron Holiday. At one point in time, in July 2019, the Jrue signed a $4.767 million one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers that united him temporarily with Aaron. If it wasn’t enough, Lauren, their younger sister, played for the UCLA’s women’s basketball team.