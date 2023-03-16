Home » news » Dick Vitales Madness 2023 Bracket Predictions And Expert Picks

Alabama

Dick Vitale’s Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Updated 3 hours ago on
4 min read
Zach Wolpin
Dick Vitale has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Dick Vitale’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

Dick Vitale or “Dickie V” is one of college basketball’s most well-known broadcasters. He’s spent time as an assistant coach and head coach through the years but has spent the last 41 years with ESPN calling college basketball. With a new March Madness tournament comes the chance to experts to make their picks again and Dickie V did just that.

His picks for this year are Duke to make the Final Four, Texas to make the Final Four, and Alabama to win the National Championship. Picking Alabama to win has been a consensus choice for a large number of college basketball analysts and media. You can catch Alabama’s opening round game today at 2:45 pm EST when they face #16 Texas A&m CC.

Dick Vitale’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

Dick Vitale’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Vitale like many other in the business have Alabama as their pick to win it all. The Crimson Tide are in a tough South Region this year and will have a target on their back as the #1 seed. He also took Duke and Texas to make the Final Four.

Duke would likely have to make it past Tennesse in the round of 32 and then face either Memphis or Purdue in the Sweet 16. Marquette, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Providence are still at the bottom of that bracket. Texas may have the toughest path of any of Dickie V’s three picks. The Midwest Region has Houston, Miami, Indiana, Xavier, and Texas A&M.

Duke to make the Final Four (+650)

The #5 Duke Blue Devils have their first-round matchup today at 7:10 pm EST when they face#12, Oral Roberts. A number of Cinderella runs in the tournament throughout the years have started with a #12 seed beating a #5 seed in the opening round.

Oral Roberts has the chance to do that today vs Duke as they are 6.5 points, underdogs. Head coach John Scheyer took over as head coach this season and helped the program win its 22nd ACC tournament championship. The Golden Eagles went undefeated in Conference play this season but will have a tough game vs the Blue Devils that have been just as hot as any team in the country.

Bet on Duke (+650) at BetOnline

Texas to make the Final Four (+350)

The Texas Longhorns were crowned champions of the Big 12 when they beat Kansas last Saturday. That earned them the #2 seed in the Midwest where they will play the #15 Colgate Raiders in the opening round. It’s the 37th time in program history that Texas has made it to March Madness and they are looking to make a deep run.

Their game is at 7:25 pm EST tonight airing nationally on TBS. Databases are giving the Longhorns a 91.7 percent chance to beat Colgate today to advance to the round of 32. Colgate comes into the game tonight as 13.5-point underdogs with their ML at +575.

Bet on Texas (+350) at BetOnline

Alabama to win the National Championship (+750)

Freshman sensation Brandon Miller and the Alabama Crimson Tide will have a big target on their back heading into March Madness. They are a #1 seed and many are picking them to win the National Championship this season. Alabama won the SEC conference tournament this season and the Tide are not a team you want to play at this point in the season.

Their opening round game is today at 2:45 pm EST when they face #16 Texas A&M CC. The Islanders are 24-point underdogs coming into the game and have a whopping +1400 ML as well. A lot would have to go wrong for Alabama to lose today.

Bet on Alabama (+750) at BetOnline

Zach Wolpin profile picture

