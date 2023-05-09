Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds If Not Grizzlies 2023

Dillon Brooks signed a three-year, $35 million extension with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020, but sportsbooks have already released his next team odds for the upcoming 2023 offseason. Oddsmakers are not expecting the six-year veteran to be playing in a Grizzlies jersey next season.

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the Miami Heat (+400) have the best odds of trading for Brooks in the coming months, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers (+450), Dallas Mavericks (+500), and Sacramento Kings (+550). Check out the next team odds below.

Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds if not Grizzlies for 2023 offseason

NBA Team Odds Play Miami Heat +400 Cleveland Cavaliers +450 Dallas Mavericks +500 Sacramento Kings +550 Houston Rockets +600 Utah Jazz +700 Los Angeles Lakers +800 Minnesota Timberwolves +850 Chicago Bulls +900 San Antonio Spurs +1000 Detroit Pistons +1100 Charlotte Hornets +1200 Indiana Pacers +1400

Miami Heat (+400)

First off, the Heat are the favorites to trade for Dillon Brooks this offseason. At the moment, Miami has a 3-1 series lead over the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. In the regular season, the Heat finished 44-38 and seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. Miami also won its 16th division title. Moreover, the Heat became the first play-in team in NBA history to win a playoff series.

While going from playing for a second-ranked Grizzlies (51-31) team in the Western Conference to a play-in team in the East seems like a downgrade, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra has once again proven his worth. Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in the NBA. In addition to a healthy Tyler Herro, the Heat would be an even better team with Brooks playing alongside Jimmy Butler.

Cleveland Cavaliers (+450)

Next, the Cavaliers have second-shortest odds to land Brooks. Last September, the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and five first-round draft picks (2025-29). Markkanen went on to win NBA Most Improved Player of Year with Utah. Plus, Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points with the Cavs against the Bulls in January.

Cleveland finished its 2022-23 regular season with a 51-31 record. The Cavaliers qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2018, and the first time since drafting LeBron James. However, their season came to an early close after losing in five games in their first-round series against the New York Knicks. As long as the Cavs retain Evan Mobley and Mitchell next season, a trade for Dillon Brooks would work for Cleveland.

Dallas Mavericks (+500)

Lastly, the Mavericks have third-best odds to trade for Brooks. In February, the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder. Nonetheless, the Mavericks went 38-44 and finished 11th in the Western Conference standings. It was the first time Dallas missed the playoffs since Luka Doncic won Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Irving exercised his $38,917,057 player option with Brooklyn last offseason. The eight-time All-Star will be seeking a new deal soon with Dallas. If the Mavs can trade for Dillon Brooks while keeping Irving and Doncic on the roster, this could be a step in the right direction. After the season, the Mavs were fined $750,000 for tanking against Chicago to increase their odds of retaining a protected top 10 draft pick.

