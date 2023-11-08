As a new matchup between the Rockets and Lakers is set to happen this Wednesday, Dillon Brooks heated things up by poking the bear again. The new Houston forward spiced up his encounter with LeBron James as he told the press the night before the game that he’s “ready to lock him up.”

“He’s been shooting the ball well, he’s been playing well, so just there to make him tired, make him get into that fourth quarter early,” the 27-year-old said in a cocky mood.

The rivalry between them started when Brooks called LeBron “old” after the Grizzlies won Game 2 of last season’s playoffs. However, not only did the purple and gold won that series, the oldest player in the NBA is playing as strong as ever, averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists through seven games in his 21st campaign.

Rumor has it that Memphis decided not to re-sign their forward over the summer because he was bringing the wrong kind of attention to the club. He later joined the Rockets on a four-year, $86 million deal.

“I think the reasons the Grizzlies were ready to move on from him are misunderstood,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon shared. “The nonsense was kind of like at a point where culturally, it was time. That was not the primary reason. The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years — repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market — and he probably would have been sent out, was because of the shot selection issue. Dillon did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon.”

LeBron is coming off a physical battle against Miami and was only awarded four foul shots. At the end of the game, his coach was given a technical foul after arguing a non-call against his superstar, who has been called out for flopping.

“The game isn’t won or lost in the last 2 mins! If you know the game things happen throughout the 1st, 2nd. 3rd and first 10 mins of 4th that has MAJOR impact on outcomes,” James posted on social media. It will be interesting to see how the NBA officials will handle the heated rivalry between Brooks and the Lakers player.

Coach Darvin Ham explained why he believes the NBA is mistaken when they interpret LeBron’s plays as flops

“I’ve been around this league a long time, man,” the L.A. coach told the press. “You have a crew chief, supposedly along with his counterparts, who has this game under control. All I want is an explanation sometimes. … Miami plays a physical brand of basketball. We’re not complaining about how physical they are. We just want balance and consistency.”

Darvin assured that he saw the 38-year-old get fouled many times when sprinting towards the rim, but no foul was called. The trainer is convinced that James wasn’t putting on a show to attract the referees’ attention as there was clear contact in all the plays.

Darvin Ham got a tech for reacting to this no call on LeBron James #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/xmI0p9rFcR — Lakers Royalty (@LakersRoyalty) November 7, 2023

“I see Bron shooting four free throws and the amount of time he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm, which I could see plain as day,” Ham expressed. “He’s not flopping. He’s not flopping. I’m watching him go to the hole strong.”

Many of our recommended sport betting sites now consider the Lakers (+1400) to have the 7th best odds to conquer the league this campaign. The purple and gold will face the Texan franchise this Wednesday at 7pm (CST).