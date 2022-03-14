Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks

The Duke Blue Devils are set to take on the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Friday at 7:10 EST at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Duke is going to be coming in with the number two seed after they finished the season at 28-6. Cal State Fullerton is going to be coming in with the number 15 seed after they were able to win the Big West tournament and finished the season at 21-10.

The Blue Devils and the Titans will look to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday. This is a game that Duke should be able to take care of business in, but Cal State Fullerton has played great basketball down the stretch.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Friday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Duke Trying To Carry Coach K

The Duke Blue Devils are going to be looking to do everything they possibly can to make sure that Coach K is going out a winner. Duke had an interesting season as they finished 28-6, but there were certainly some questions about this team and what they’re going to do in this type of tournament. They ended up losing in the ACC tournament semifinals to the Virginia Tech Hokies, where they lost by 15 points.

In that game, Duke couldn’t get many stops on the defensive side of the ball and it was the main reason they lost that game. Paola Banchero led the way in the ACC semi-finals loss as he finished with 20 points.

CSU-F Looking To Shock The World

CSU-F is going to be coming into this one because they won the Big West tournament. They were able to have an impressive year as they went 21-10 overall. CSUF will be coming into this one winning four straight games, and really playing their best basketball as of late.

In their most recent game against Long Beach State 49ers, where they were able to clinch a berth to the March Madness Tournament, EJ Anosike led the way with 22 points for the Titans.

If Fullerton is going to want to have any chance to compete against the Blue Devils, They’re going to have to find a way to get the job done on the defensive side of the ball. Cal State Fullerton has been an average defensive team all season long, and that will not fly against this Blue Devils team.

CBB Betting Trends — Duke vs Cal State Fullerton

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Duke Trends

19 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

17-15 ATS this season.

CSU-F Trends

12 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

16-12-1 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — Duke vs Cal State Fullerton

For this game, I’m going to have to go with the Blue Devils to cover the spread. I do think that this one could be interesting for the first 10 minutes or so, but then Duke is just going to prove to be way too much.

Duke realizes that this is coach K’s last ever NCAA tournament, so expect them to come out here and try to do everything that they possibly can to bring home a championship for their legendary coach.

