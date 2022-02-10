Duke vs Clemson College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s ACC college basketball matchup, the Duke Blue Devils are taking on the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Duke vs Clemson prediction for the game today.

Duke vs Clemson Game Info

No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (19-4, 9-3 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (12-11, 4-8 ACC)

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum — Clemson, SC

Coverage: ACCN

Duke vs Clemson College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: DUKE: (-280) | CLEM: (+235)

Point Spread: DUKE: -6 (-110) | CLEM: +6 (-110)

Total: 141.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs Clemson College Basketball Betting Preview

Although Duke’s most recent game was a one-point home loss to unranked Virginia, Duke has still been hot of late. Of their four losses this season, only one was by more possession. Even that game was decided by just five points. The fact of the matter is this Duke team is tough to beat. They may not always have the prettiest wins, but the recipe to beat them has been incredibly difficult for anyone in the ACC to duplicate this season. In their last meeting, Clemson came close at Duke, losing by just two points. Can Clemson replicate their gritty performance and possibly get a statement home victory, or will Duke make it known that was simply a fluke?

To say Clemson has struggled recently would be an understatement. The Tigers have won just three of their last 10 games and are currently on a two-game skid. The trouble for Clemson has been their defense. Over their last 10 games, they’ve held their opponents to under 70 points just four times. In those four games, Clemson has a record of 3-1. That will be the key to beating Duke. If Clemson can hold this potent offense to under 70, they stand a great chance at pulling out a victory. Unfortunately, such a task is much easier said than done.

Duke vs Clemson College Basketball Betting Trends

Duke is 10-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 15 games.

The UNDER is 4-2 in Duke’s last 6 games.

Duke is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games against Clemson.

Clemson is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games.

Clemson is 4-12 straight up in their last 16 home games against Duke.

Duke vs Clemson Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

This game could go so many different ways. In their last meeting, Duke outlasted Clemson 71-69 at home. The good news for Clemson is that Duke is unlikely to shoot 50% from three while Clemson is held to just one free throw attempt again. The bad news for Clemson is that Duke came out sluggish and looked like they were just going through the motions. If there is one thing we know about Duke under Coach K, it’s that there is no way that will happen again.

The spread and total line are tough to predict due to so many variables that will likely change in this matchup. Expect this game to look and feel much different than the previous one. Both teams should play much less sloppy on both ends of the court. At the end of the day however, Duke is the far better team. It will likely be close for most of it as that’s just how the ACC has worked historically across the board, but bet on Duke to win this game without too much of a sweat.

Our college basketball betting Duke vs Clemson prediction tonight will be Duke WINS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Duke a 70.5% chance to win.

Pick: Duke WINS

