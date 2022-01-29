Duke vs Louisville College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s ACC college basketball matchup, the Duke Blue Devils are taking on the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Duke vs Louisville prediction for the game today.

Duke vs Louisville Game Info

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC)

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 12 PM ET

Venue: KFC Yum! Center — Louisville, KY

Coverage: ESPN

Duke vs Louisville College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: DUKE: (-275) | LOU: (+230)

Point Spread: DUKE: -6.5 (-110) | LOU: +6.5 (-110)

Total: 142 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs Louisville College Basketball Betting Preview

Duke has won two straight but definitely cut it close in their last game against Clemson. In a home game they were supposed to dominate, the game came down to the wire where the Blue Devils won by just two points. Paolo Banchero continues to be the engine on this team and showed up in big ways down the stretch against Clemson. Not many teams can handle him and he will likely continue to dominate all season. The only question for Duke is whether the supporting cast around him can step up when called upon.

Only 20 games into the season and it’s already time for Louisville to simply scrap it and move on to next season. Not only have the Cardinals lost five of their last six, but they recently fired their head coach Chris Mack. It’s always tough to predict the direction of teams after the firing of a coach, and it’s especially hard to predict when the team struggles to beat even the worst teams in the conference. The rest of the season could go one of two ways for Louisville. The Cardinals could either crash the rest of the season or become dangerous as they have nothing to lose. Only time will tell which one comes to fruition.

Duke vs Louisville College Basketball Betting Trends

Duke is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 road games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Duke’s last 7 games.

Duke is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games against Louisville.

Louisville is 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The UNDER is 4-1 in Louisville’s last 5 games.

Duke vs Louisville Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

This game poses an interesting challenge to predict thanks to the firing of Chris Mack. It’s impossible to tell what differences we see from the Cardinals after his tenure. While Duke is much better on paper, Louisville could very possibly be planning to put together something they haven’t tried this season. In that case, with little film or preparation, Duke could find themselves in a close game.

It’s not likely for Louisville to change up their whole scheme. Not only is that bad practice, but it’s unlikely to be implemented correctly in just a few days. Duke has struggled as of late and that combined with all the unknowns makes it tough to bet on the line or spread in this contest. The one thing I am confident of is Duke getting the job done one way or another.

Our college basketball betting Duke vs Louisville prediction tonight will be DUKE WINS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Duke a 78.1% chance to win.

Pick: DUKE -6.5

