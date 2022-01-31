Duke vs Notre Dame College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In Monday’s ACC conference game tilt against Duke and Notre Dame, we will get to see the matchup of Paolo Banchero vs Blake Wesley, two potential lottery picks. Notre Dame has never lost at home yet this season and looks to continue that trend with ninth-ranked Duke coming into town. Now, let’s take a look at the top college basketball picks and betting trends, then give our Duke vs Notre Dame prediction for the game today.

Duke vs Notre Dame Game Info

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 ACC) vs Notre Dame (14-6, 7-2 ACC)

Date: Monday, January 31, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Joyce Center – Notre Dame, IN

Coverage: ESPN

Duke vs Notre Dame College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Duke vs Notre Dame college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

MoneyLine: Duke: (-225) | Notre Dame (+195)

Point Spread: Duke: -5 (-110) | Notre Dame: +5 (-110)

Total: 143.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs Notre Dame College Basketball Betting Preview

The Duke Blue Devils come into this crucial tilt against Mike Brey and the Irish coming off a win at Louisville, the first game without Chris Mack as the Cardinals head coach. They’ve won 3 straight, their last loss coming at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles at Tucker Center. Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr lead the way for the Blue Devils, as they’ve been a big contributor of Duke’s success. Can it hold off mighty hot Notre Dame? Tune in to see.

The Irish come into this game Monday fresh off a 69-65 win at home against the Virginia Cavaliers. They’ve won 10 of their last 11 games since the crossroads classic loss to Indiana, putting them in the NCAA tournament conversation. It’s been a team effort all throughout the roster, with Dane Goodwin and Blake Wesley leading the way. The Irish are currently undefeated at the Joyce Center (9-0) and looks to continue that trend against a ranked opponent, Duke. If the Irish were to win this game, it would most likely cement themselves as an NCAA tournament at large bid team and would move Notre Dame to second place in the ACC standings.

Duke vs Notre Dame Betting Trends

Duke is 8-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games

Total has gone Under in 6 of the last 8 of Duke’s games.

Notre Dame in 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games

Notre Dame is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

Duke vs Notre Dame Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

There’s a bit of needing this game on both sides, especially for Notre Dame to boost their resume heading into February. Whoever wins this game will be sitting at 2nd place in the ACC and right behind Miami, who Notre Dame faces Wednesday. For Duke, though, winning this game would go a long way since Notre Dame is scorching hot since the IU loss. It would also gain some confidence for the semi-young group in Coach K’s final trip to the Joyce Center. Tune into ESPN at 7 PM ET to see who wins this game, you won’t want to miss it.

Our College Basketball Betting Duke vs Notre Dame prediction tonight will be Notre Dame +5 (-110) at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Duke a 72% chance to win.

Pick: Notre Dame +5

All College Basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.