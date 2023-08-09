Back in July, Paul Pierce was invited to a podcast and dared to say that he was a better player than Dwayne Wade. During several weeks, everyone was waiting for the Miami legend’s response, until he was invited to the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” this week.

Back when the former Celtics star claimed he had a better career than Wade’s, he put it simply. “If you need a bucket down the stretch, who do you want – Dwyane Wade or me? You want to win the game down the stretch, who are you giving the ball to?” Pierce asked on air.

After the hosts of the “It Is What It Is” show mostly chose him over Wade, the Boston legend kept at it. “Put Shaq [O’Neal] on my team. Put LeBron [James] and [Chris] Bosh with me. I’m not gonna win one?” he said. “Put me, LeBron, and Bosh… we not gonna win a couple?”

Check out Pierce’s full remarks than provoked a lot of debate on social media last month:

“For a long time, my skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of great players. And then I got to play with KG and Ray [Allen] past their prime. Four years earlier, you put me, Ray, and KG together, you think we’re not walking away with three ‘ships?” Pierce concluded with a rhetorical question.

After a while, the Heat legend delivered his answer with fashion. “Rent is expensive in America, and I’m living rent-free in that house. Let him keep, let him keep it going, I like living rent-free,” Wade said.

“This is why I love the media, this part right here. It’s documented, I don’t need to say anything, everything is documented. I’ll let you guys go ahead and talk about that stuff. It sounds better coming from y’all than me,” he assured. “I’m done playing the game of basketball, I’m not comparing myself to someone who’s not playing the game or who’s playing the game, that’s not my challenge anymore.”

Wade debated the idea that his cooperation with other star players has made his personal stats less impactful

The 41-year-old, who was recently called by Miami President Pat Riley “the greatest player ever” to wear the Heat jersey, debated the argument that his cooperation with other great players is diminishing his career.

“Everybody acts like we are the ones who did this. Maybe we’re the ones – the players – that decided to come together, but organizations were trying to figure this out. It was our time, and we had our time. I got tired of that, LeBron got tired of that, I’m sure. That’s why we decided to get together,” he expressed.

Check out the entire “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” episode with the former Miami star:

“When you’re coming up the court, and you’ve got four-five-six dudes and the coach looking at you, calling all your moves and plays out, leaving the guys open, you don’t want to do that as a great player,” Wade added. “I went and got my Avengers, and everybody’s mad that I got to play with my guys just because I was able to play with Shaq, and then I was able to play with LeBron.

“I’m happy with my career. I don’t know who’s not happy with theirs, and I’m sorry if they’re not, but I’m happy with the way mine went.”