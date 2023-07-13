ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith considers Larsa Pippen ‘crossed a line’ after swapping Scottie for Jordan’s son Marcus

A couple of weeks ago NBA legend Michael Jordan shouted a big “No!” when asked by the paparazzi if he approved of his son Marcus’ relationship with Larsa Pippen, Scottie’s ex-wife. It seems that the Bulls legend is not the only one who disagrees with this new couple, as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently went on a rant saying “there’s certain lines you [just] don’t cross”.

This past Wednesday, the basketball analyst used his live platform to make his thoughts public on Larsa’s recent comments saying she was traumatized by Jordan’s disapproval of her relationship with his youngest son. According to the press, they started dating in January.

Scottie was married to her former partner for 24 years and had four children together, all of them born between the year 2000 and 2008.

Take a look at the TV personality’s perception on this week’s episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show”:

“You know that when you knew [Michael] Jordan, you was Pippen’s woman, and the mother of his children,” he started out. “So for you to transition from that to dating his son is at the very least, uncomfortable.

“So she’s sitting up there, she’s talking, admitting it probably is awkward for Scottie and Michael…you think, really? You don’t understand that as a woman? You a grown woman…”

Smith believes that anyone who is aware of the context between both families and their historty together, knows there are limits of basic respect you simply can’t surpass.

“At one point in time they were family, Scottie Pippen and [Michael Jordan],” he added, considering how both Chicago legends won six NBA titles together and many considered them to be perfect partners to each other on the basketball floor.

However, Scottie has been bitter about Jordan ever since his portrayal in Netflix’s “Last Dance” miniseries, which mostly revolved around Jordan who was a producer on the show. A couple of months ago Pippen went on to say that his former teammate was “horrible to play with” before he landed in Illinois.

Both Larsa and Marcus assure that they didn’t know each other from the past, despite what Smith believes

Smith insisted that Larsa has known about Marcus ever since he was born in 1990, as back then she was already in a relationship with Scottie. “Again, she was around,” Smith said of the 49-year-old, who has a sixteen-year difference with Jordan’s youngest.

Check out the couple’s take on the matter, as they attended “Entertainment Tonight” last week:

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen address the biggest misconception about their relationship. pic.twitter.com/d5jqBcO0cw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 6, 2023

“I don’t care what kind of man you are, when you are dating someone, even if you don’t want them anymore, you don’t want to see them in your face with someone else you tight with,” Smith claimed. “That’s too close to home. There’s certain lines you don’t cross.”

The ESPN expert finally begged to ask the question as to why Larsa didn’t change back to her maiden name after they signed their divorce two years ago.

“The former Mrs. Pippen didn’t care… I’m wondering why she’s still got the name ”Pippen”? Why don’t you change it?,” he insisted. “Give people an opportunity to forget you were Scottie Pippen’s wife, so it’s not being snubbed in his face!”