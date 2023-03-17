NBA
EveryGame March Madness Offers: Claim $750 in Free Bets for NCAA Tournament 2023
The first round of March Madness tipped off on Thursday and brackets across the country were busted, as Princeton and Furman pulled off unpredictable upsets. Even if your bracket has been busted, you can still get in on the fun during March Madness at Everygame, which is giving away bonuses on your first three deposits worth up to $750.
EveryGame March Madness Free Bets — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
EveryGame is offering college basketball fans a chance to claim a 100% deposit bonus on each of their first three deposits.
New members can sign up to receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $250 on their first three deposits, giving them up to $750 for free to bet on March Madness games.
How To Claim Your Free March Madness Bets at EveryGame:
- Click to register with EveryGame
- Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $250 in free March Madness bets
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
- Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit
How To Place A March Madness Bet At EveryGame
Unlike most sportsbooks, EveryGame gives members a bonus beyond their first deposit.
Once the offer has been claimed, new users just have to sign up, input their account details, and make a deposit to receive their bonus cash.
After logging in, members can bet on March Madness games, players props, and more with the click of a button.
Here’s how to place your first bet on March Madness at EveryGame:
- Navigate to the ‘Basketball’ section
- Click on the College Basketball markets and make a selection
- Place your bet on the March Madness games
Why You Should Join EveryGame For The March Madness
For bettors that don’t want to break the bank when betting on March Madness, EveryGame is a great place to start.
New members will receive a 100% matched deposit bonus on each of their first three deposits, allowing college basketball fans to claim a total of $750 in free bonus cash for the NCAA Tournament.
EveryGame offers some of the best odds in the industry, along with a wide variety of player props and futures bets. The sportsbook is also hosting a $25,000 Bracket Challenge, allowing fans of all experience levels to get in on the action.
Available in every US state, bettors can access EveryGame using any computer, tablet, or mobile device, meaning you never have to miss out on the action.
With up to $750 in free bets available, college basketball fans have plenty of reasons to sign up for an EveryGame account.
Here are a few more reasons why US residents trust EveryGame when it comes to betting on March Madness.
Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
|1.
|
$750 Sportsbook BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply
|Claim Now
