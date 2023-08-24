This past weekend in Chicago, Eddy Curry was one of the featured former players to take part at the celebratory Bulls Fest. With a big beard and a bit over weight, the ex-NBA champion had a smile from ear to ear and was very active and participative.

The 40-year-old, who endured very turbulent years at the end of his career, finds satisfaction in helping younger athletes realize their potential and not waste it away as he feels he did back in the day.

“I really kind of made my new life talking about my journey and my trials and tribulations,” he said. “Speaking to NBA players, young athletes trying to come up who may encounter some of the things I did, trying to help them make better decisions, trying to help them deal with everything that comes with being a star or standout athlete. It’s tough; a lot of pressure comes with that, pressure from your family and friends.”

“I was so young and just dumb. Like… 'I’m way better than Horace Grant. I’m better than (Luc Longley).’ That’s just how we were thinking. We were so young."@SamSmithHoops caught up w/ @Eddy_Curry: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 23, 2023

Now, Curry can’t help but see his own children in every aspiring athlete who wishes to make it as a professional basteball players someday.

“Some of those guys are my kids’ ages (six children between 13 and 22), but the same things I had, the same things I struggled with, saying no to family, setting boundaries and dealing with relationships, dealing with friends,” he recalled. “Who’s my real friend and who is not my real friends? They are dealing with the same issues and now with social media. A lot of stuff happened in my life. It was in the papers, but a lot wasn’t. Now it’s crazy dealing with that, helping these guys understand they are the ceo of their company. Don’t be your worst enemy.”

During the final years of his time in the NBA, the former athlete went through multiple tragedies which made him end his eleven-season career sooner than expected.

Not only was his house foreclosed, his young daughter, who he had barely even met, was murdered by gun shot. His career ended up portrayed in the all the lists for ‘the most disappointing players in NBA history’, and other ones of similar sentiment.

Curry recalls his first years in Chicago and can’t help but asimilate the fact he was immature and way over his head

Right out of high school, Curry entered the 2001 NBA Draft being dubbed as the next Shaquille O’Neal and once he was chosen by Chicago, he was expected to be the next player to lead the Bulls franchise back to their glory days.

However, he recalled that at some point he was convinced he’d be heading to Los Angeles to wear the Clippers jersey. “I blame Tyson (Chandler) for (the Elton Brand) trade,” he said with a laugh. “I wanted to go to the Clippers so bad. Q, my best friend, Darius Miles like my big brother from AAU. I didn’t care about being No. 1, so I was hurt when they picked Tyson Chandler. We had been sort of enemies.”

Chandler finally ended up being traded to Chicago and was his teammate for many seasons, as Bulls general manager Jerry Krause was very excited after bringing home two star rookies. Curry remembers the days with embarrassment.

“I was so young and just dumb,” he said. “I thought we could do it. Like, ‘Man that’s easy; we’re better than those guys. I’m way better than Horace Grant. I’m better than (Luc Longley).’ That’s just how we were thinking. We were so young. You don’t realize ’til years later when I was out of the league. ‘That was why I was there? To save the franchise?’”