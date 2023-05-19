Famous rapper Lil Wayne defends Ja Morant amid latest gun video: ‘Do ya’ll know that boy?’

Artist Lil Wayne has become one of the few people to defend basketball star Ja Morant after he flashed a gun on social media for a second time since March, and is facing yet another suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies.

As he appeared on the latest episode of Showtime’s “All the Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, the rapper shared his take over the 23-year-old’s behavior away from the NBA courts.

Lil Wayne speaks on Ja Morant situation pic.twitter.com/Wmsbwe60yk — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 19, 2023

As you can see in the video above, instead of jumping into conclusions about Morant, Wayne asked everyone around to take a moment and try to empathize with Morant, as Wayne compared his situation to his own when he was starting out as a young artist and making big money.

“The best I could do is remember when I was younger and my homies, my squad, my n-ggas around me, at the age where they don’t have money,” he explained. “I’m the one with the money, and I don’t even know how much money I’ll end up with, but I’m the one with some money in my pocket — I know I got a bright future.

“My homies, they ain’t on a payroll. They my homies, they live good when they with me. When I gotta go to work and all that, they gotta go back to being who they gotta be. So what I’m saying that to say, they in them streets and I was aware of that.”

Wayne constantly made the effort to the point out the fact that Morant is a kid from a small town who is now a millionaire, and it is difficult to deal with all his new-found power.

“Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t,” he admitted. “I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him in his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million.”

The young star already issued an apology as he awaits for the punishment decided between Memphis and the NBA

Morant broke his silence over the incident by releasing a statement on this past Tuesday, once again taking all the responsibility for his actions.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” the player said through his agent. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Lil Wayne mentioned that even though he had a loving family that gave him constant support, he still committed many mistakes growing up.

“Cause I could tell you now, I come from a real well-raised, beautiful mother, nice, you know what I mean?, ” the rapper said. “My mama would bust her ass to make sure everything around me was nice, and I still was a knucklehead. I shot myself.”

As for now, the Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant from all team activities on May 14 after the 23-year-old flashed a gun on Instagram Live again this weekend. Last time this happened, Morant was suspended for eight NBA matches over a similar incident.