Former Rockets coach Johnny Egan dies at 83

Former Rockets coach and 11-year NBA veteran Johnny Egan passed away on Thursday at the age of 83. According to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle, Egan struggled to overcome head injuries from a fall on May 8.

The Hartford, Connecticut native played for six NBA teams: Detroit Pistons (1961–63), New York Knicks (1963–65), Baltimore Bullets (1965–68), Los Angeles Lakers (1968–70) and San Diego/Houston Rockets (1970–72). The guard played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 1970-71 season.

He was selected 12th overall by the Pistons in the 1961 NBA Draft. The guard played 11 seasons in the NBA from 1961–72. Of course, Egan was one of the first players on the Rockets before the team moved to Houston for the 1971-72 season.

On Dec. 9, 1970, the Cavaliers traded him to the San Diego Rockets for a 1971 third-round draft pick.

Johnny Egan will be remembered

While on the 1963-64 Knicks, the guard averaged a career-high 14.1 points per game. He also finished his season averaging 3.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Egan ranked fourth in the league in assists and 19th in true shooting percentage (49.8%).

For other statistics, Egan averaged 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game in his NBA career. Plus, he averaged 42.9% shooting from the field and 80.5% from 3-point range. He appeared in 712 games over the course of his 11-year NBA career.

The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of former player and head coach John “Johnny” Egan, who was one of the original Houston Rockets. Johnny made Houston his home and was an active member in his community. pic.twitter.com/aUyWUAlE4x — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 21, 2022

Johnny Egan went on to coach the Rockets from 1972–76. The Rockets clinched their first playoff berth in franchise history in 1975. During the first round of the playoffs, the team defeated the Knicks in three games.

After finishing 40-42 (.488) in the 1975-76 season, Egan was fired by the Rockets on Apr. 20, 1976. Egan was replaced by Tom Nissalke.

In four seasons coaching the team, Egan amassed an overall record of 129-152 (.459). He also retired from NBA coaching with a 3-5 (.375) playoff record. More articles concerning Johnny Egan are on the main page.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.