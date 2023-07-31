After being waived by the Brooklyn Nets just a couple of weeks ago, Edmond Sumner is currently one of the top free agent guards remaining ahead of the 2023/24 NBA campaign. The player remains patient as teams like the Heat and Bucks have shown interest, but he’s still yet to strike a deal for the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old has endured a rough past couple of years, as he was sidelined during the entirety of the 2021/22 competition which ended his spell with the Indiana Pacers. He then returned to court with the Nets last season and played 53 matches in New York, but also suffered different injuries throughout the tournament.

Now that he’s truly left his health issues in the past, he’s excited to start a new adventure in the NBA.

I talked with free agent Edmond Sumner about his NBA journey and development despite having to overcome multiple major injuries. He shared how he's working on his game ahead of the upcoming season, with insight from his time with the Pacers and Nets. https://t.co/jAmBlehplW — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 30, 2023

“I played point guard all my life,” Sumner recently told the press. “I was getting on draft boards as a point guard and stuff like that and the NBA because I was playing point guard and I was 6-5. So, everything I’ve done towards my NBA career was just the longevity of me getting drafted to the Pacers, and it was such like a clog position.”

The athlete’s play time has suffered due to the fact that he’s been placed in teams where the competition for the guard role is usually taken with sufficient backups.

“I can see the floor, and I feel like now, me being older and working with my skills trainer, Joey Burton, we just worked on so much of my patience and playing at different paces,” he explained. “Now, seeing the floor is so much better and the more I got play with the ball in my hands, the better I got out throughout the year with the Nets.

“I feel like with Brooklyn, it was the first time I really got the ball back in my hands more after playing off the ball with the Pacers.”

Sumner talks about the recovery from his Achilles injury and refers to it as a ‘freak thing’

Sumner recently sat down with reporter Grant Afseth and talked about how he struggled to recover from the most difficult moment in his career, as he was sidelined throughout a whole season due to injury.

“The Achilles injury was just a freak thing,” the guard explained. “Like, I work hard in the summer, I go extremely hard. I feel like I was ready for the season. I was looking good, feeling good, then it happened. Then I’m with Mike all the time and for the Achilles recovery, I also was doing this thing called hyperbaric oxygen.”

“Probably like the first like few weeks of you get Achilles surgery, you don’t do much,” Sumner went into detail. “I did 40 straight sessions of that. Just getting in this big old tube — it’s like the professional ones — you’re in there for like 90 minutes. They have a TV so you could sit in there, watch TV, but I just did that for 40 session.”