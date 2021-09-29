Free BBL Expert Picks: 2021 Braunschweig vs. Mitteldeutscher – free odds

On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, Basketball Löwen Braunschweig are playing against Mitteldeutscher BC in the German BBL; free BBL expert picks are accessible. The game begins tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET inside the Volkswagenhalle stadium in Braunschweig, Germany.

For Europeans, the game starts at 13:00. In the last head-to-head meeting, on Mar. 6, 2021, Braunschweig defeated Mitteldeutscher 93-91. Of course, that was last season.

Löwen Braunschweig vs. Mitteldeutscher BC betting picks

Referencing MyBookie betting odds, Braunschweig are 7.5-point favorites over Mitteldeutscher. The total for Thursday’s matchup is set at 169.5. Mitteldeutscher’s best money line is +241, whereas Braunschweig’s best money line is -344. Dating back to last season, Löwen Braunschweig are on a seven-game winning streak. The updated MyBookie betting odds are shown below.

Point spread: -7.5 Braunschweig

Total: 169.5

Best moneyline: +241 Mitteldeutscher, -344 Braunschweig

Braunschweig vs. Mitteldeutscher – prediction and free pick

On Sept. 26, 2021, Braunschweig defeated the Fraport Skyliners Frankfurt 89-76. When the odds are -105, Braunschweig’s expected win percentage is 51%. However, the team wins 50% of their matches with these odds. In the past 26 head-to-head meetings, the Phantoms Braunschweig won 14 of the games.

While the 2021-22 BBL season just began, it is enjoyable to compare player statistics. For Basketball Löwen, Karim Jallow had a team-high 15.3 points. Jallow also accumulated 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.9 minutes played. Plus, in 29.3 minutes, Lukas Meisner finished his performance with 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the moment, there is not much to discuss. Only one game was played.

Furthermore, on Sept. 25, 2021, Mitteldeutscher lost 85-74 against the MLP Academics Heidelberg. In their first game of the season, Jakub Garbacz earned 14 points and 2.0 rebounds in 29.6 minutes played. To add to the player statistics, Chris Coffey ended his performance with 12 points and 9.0 rebounds in 24.6 minutes on the court.

Based on the performances from both teams, Basketball Löwen Braunschweig should be the clear favorites. Oddsmakers are projecting a Braunschweig victory by at least seven points. Therefore, pick them to win and the total will go under 169.5. Their winning streak should not go ignored. The odds are in their favor. Other free BBL expert picks can be read here.

